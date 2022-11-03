Three Iredell County schools will be first to add Cyber Swat program

Kids talk to kids, friends talk to friends.

That’s why the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and Iredell-Statesville Schools will be the first to bring the Safe Surfin’ Foundation’s Cyber Swat program to North Carolina. They hope the program’s peer-to-peer approach is more effective in teaching kids how to protect themselves on the internet.

The Cyber Swat program will be coordinated through school resource officers, but ultimately is put in the hands of students — upperclassmen leading underclassmen in a school club setting at local high schools — to warn them of a number of dangers they might not be aware of. According to a news release from the ICSO, some of the courses this program teaches include cyberbullying, online predators, human trafficking and other online risks teenagers and pre-teens regularly face.

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said that the relationships students have with each other, as well as their understanding of social media and technology, is vital to the program and one of the reasons he wanted to work with I-SS to bring it into local schools.

“They understand it, you’ve got to put trust in them to help us with this,” Campbell said.

The program is designed by Safe Surfin’ and will be launched over the next few months in three high schools: Lake Norman, West Iredell and North Iredell.

I-SS superintendent Dr. Jeff James said social media and cell phones have brought different threats to school safety in recent years and that the program looks to be another tool that the school system can use to keep students safe.

“This is what these guys deal with every day, and this is the worst enemy of public education,” James said, referring to law enforcement and cell phones. He said that whether it is dealing with online threats that often stem from social media or illicit activities that are quietly coordinated quietly on cell phones, it’s important for the schools to try to get ahead of issues.

“(We’re) just looking for ways to stay ahead of the technology, look at trend data and see where we have issues at,” James said.

Campbell, James and other local leaders agreed with Cyber Swat’s peer-to-peer approach as they said from their own experience, there are limits of how authority figures like themselves can reach students.

Safe Surfin’s president Eddie Worth and retired sheriff Mike Brown, its founder, said while early approaches when they began the program in 1998 had celebrities like retired NBA star Shaquille O’Neal being the face of the program, they realized through feedback and their own studies that students were more likely to retain the information when it came from fellow students.

“The lightbulb went off,” Worth said. “Kids listen to kids.”

Along with this program, there have been other recent changes by schools and the sheriff’s office to tackle online issues and other threats to safety.

The sheriff’s office recently received approval from the Iredell County Board of Commissioners to have a threat assessment officer in I-SS schools, as Campbell had said the increased amount of online threats and incidents prompted the request for a second one on staff but focused on schools.