A traffic incident on Salisbury Highway resulted in injuries to three people after two pickup trucks collided Wednesday morning.
The Statesville Police Department is currently investigating the cause.
The crash caused one vehicle to strike a utility pole, knocking out power nearby.
Statesville Fire-Rescue, Iredell EMS and the Iredell County Rescue Squad all responded to the crash.
Ben Gibson
Reporter
