Three-hundred-mile bike ride honors fallen law enforcement officers

This year’s ride, Anderson said, was a little different than in previous years with the restrictions because of COVID.

“We made the decision not to go to D.C., but we had plenty of, unfortunately, officers in North Carolina to remember, and so that brought us to Concord this morning. We are here in Mooresville today (Monday) because we didn’t get to ride in 2020 for K-9 Officer Sheldon,” Anderson said. “We will then make our way to Hendersonville for the Henderson County Sherriff deputy who was killed and then come down the mountain, hit Mount Holly to remember their fallen officer and then we will head home to Charlotte. So three days, just over 300 miles,” she continued.

Three Mooresville police officers, Tim Taylor, Aaron Moore and Jordan Compton, are among the group making the 300-mile journey. For Taylor and Moore, this is a ride they have taken before; however for Compton, this is his first time to ride, but all three feel it is important to participate.

“I’ve done it for the last several years because the other officers gave the ultimate sacrifice,” Moore said. “To endure and keep their memory alive is what’s important. Whatever little bit we can do to help.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}