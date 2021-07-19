Three facing charges after multi-agency crystal meth investigation

“In June of this year, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigators identified Abernethy as an individual distributing large amounts of crystal methamphetamine in Iredell and the surrounding counties. With assistance from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Undercover Narcotics investigators were able to purchase over approximately 1,000 grams or over two pounds, of crystal methamphetamine, directly from Abernethy. During the investigation, it was learned Abernethy was obtaining the narcotics from out of state,” Campbell said.

During the investigation, he said, Iredell narcotics investigators identified Bailer and Collins as associates of Abernethy and assisted him in the distribution of crystal methamphetamine in Iredell, Catawba and Lincoln counties.

He said after Abernethy’s arrest in Lincoln County, a half-pound of crystal methamphetamine was found inside his residence.