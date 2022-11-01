Three face drug, weapons charges after two traffic stops near Mooresville

Two stops for traffic violations led to drug and weapons charges for three people, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Antonio Dejuan Hall, 28, of Charlotte, John Lewis Sheppard Jr., 22, of Gastonia and Donavon Jacques Murphy, 25, of Mount Hall were arrested in the two stops, Campbell said.

Hall was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony possession of cocaine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun. He was also served with federal warrants for arrest from Virginia on gun-related charges. A magistrate set bond at $65,000 on the local charges and no bond on the federal warrants.

Murphy was charged with misdemeanor counts of concealed firearm, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was cited and released.

Sheppard was charged with two counts each of felony trafficking heroin and misdemeanor carry concealed weapon and one count each of felony possession of a stolen firearm, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia. A magistrate set bond at $351,000.

On Friday, Campbell said in a news release, Lt. Jeremy Younts was patrolling the area of Brawley School and Stutts roads when he spotted a Chevrolet Impala with an expired tag.

Younts, assisted by Deputy Garrett Deal and canine Deputy Nathan Hodges, stopped the vehicle and could smell a strong odor of marijuana when they approached, Campbell said. Younts asked about the odor and Hall pulled out a bag of marijuana from his jacket and handed it to the deputies, Campbell said.

The two occupants of the vehicle told the deputies they had come to Mooresville for a house party in the Point area and were supposed to park in a grocery store parking lot on Brawley School Road to meet a shuttle service to take them to the party, Campbell said.

Hall was asked to step out of the vehicle, which he did and deputies ran his name through a criminal database, learning that he had two active federal warrants, Campbell said.

Deputies then searched the vehicle and located two loaded firearms, marijuana, cocaine and drug paraphernalia, Campbell said. Hall, he said, is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

In the early morning hours Saturday, Hodges stopped a vehicle in the same area on Brawley School Road for a traffic violation, Campbell said.

Sheppard was the driver of the vehicle, and in checking his driver’s license, Hodges learned Sheppard was wanted on an outstanding warrant, Campbell said. Sheppard was placed under arrest and Hodges then searched the vehicle. Campbell said he found two concealed firearms, one of which was discovered to have been reported stolen in Mecklenburg County. Marijuana and oxycodone pills were also found, Campbell said.

Sheppard told deputies he was in the area to go to a party in the Point area.

Hall’s history includes felony assault with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and possession of Schedule IV.

Sheppard has no listed criminal history and no history was given for Murphy.