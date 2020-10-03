Three EnergyUnited members re-elected to Board of Directors

Three members of the EnergyUnited Board of Directors were re-elected to serve three-year terms.

EnergyUnited members recently cast their votes in the 2020 Board of Directors election and the results were recently announced during the annual meeting.

In District 1, Edgar Cartner has been re-elected for a three-year term. He has served on the EnergyUnited board since its inception in 1998.

Jeannette Overby has been re-elected to a three-year term, representing District 2. She has also served on the board since 1998.

Glenn Smith has been re-elected to a three-year term, representing District 3. Smith has also served on the board since 1998.