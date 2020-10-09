Three dozen new coronavirus cases reported in Iredell

The Iredell County Department of Health reported an increase of 36 coronavirus cases since Thursday’s update.

The health department showed 3,387 cases Friday afternoon.

A total of 43 deaths have been reported in Iredell.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 2,034 coronavirus cases Friday. Statewide, 227,431 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,065. The total number of completed tests is 3,304,819.

There have been 3,722 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In Iredell, 11 are currently hospitalized, and 2,977 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 356 are isolated at home.

The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.

Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-three percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 14% among those 18-24 and 11% among those 17 and younger.

The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 1,329 cases.