Three charged in connection with Mooresville vehicle break-ins

MOORESVILLE — Three people from Charlotte face charges after Mooresville police investigated a report of break-ins of vehicles in the Pecan Hills subdivision.

Chaunquarius Tyreiq Robinson, 25, Altoninal Danglo Jackson, 21, and Ke’Andre Terell Moore, 19, were arrested early Monday morning. All three were charged with six counts of breaking or entering a motor vehicle and misdemeanor resisting a public officer.

Robinson also was charged with felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle and felony flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle. A magistrate set bond at $90,000.

Moore also was served with outstanding warrants for felony robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon from Mecklenburg County. A magistrate set bond at $50,000 on the Iredell charges and $150,000 on the Mecklenburg charges.

A magistrate set bond for Jackson at $55,000.

The Mooresville Police Department said in a news release that officers responded to the Pecan Hills subdivision around 1:20 a.m. Monday regarding vehicle break-ins. When they arrived, officers saw three people fleeing the scene in a 2018 blue Hyundai Elantra, which was discovered to be stolen, the release said.

Police pursued the vehicle, and the chase ended when two of the three people fled the vehicle on foot into a wooded area, authorities said.

At the conclusion of a five-hour land search by Mooresville patrol officers and Special Response team members, the two were taken into custody without incident, the release said.

The department expressed appreciation for the drone support provided by Mooresville Fire and Rescue and manpower assistance from the North Carolina Highway Patrol, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and the Statesville Police Department.