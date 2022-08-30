Three charged after investigation into children's exposure to illegal narcotics

A follow-up investigation regarding the exposure of children to illegal narcotics led to the arrests of three people.

Crystal Rose Winstead, 36, Avery Dale Queen, 35, and Nathan James Prentice, 28, all of Twilight Lane, Statesville, were arrested Thursday. Winstead was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear and Pierce on an outstanding warrant for felony larceny of a motor vehicle.

A magistrate set an initial bond of $1,000 for Winstead and $20,000 to Prentice.

On Friday, all three were charged with additional felony and misdemeanor counts, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Winstead was charged with felony possession of Schedule IV, two counts of misdemeanor child abuse and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor. A magistrate set bond at $25,000 on those charges.

Queen was charged with two counts of misdemeanor child abuse and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor and a magistrate set bond at $25,000.

Prentice was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and a magistrate set bond at $20,000.

Campbell, in a news release, said Detective Elliot Lane of the Special Victims Unit began an investigation after receiving a report from the Iredell County Department of Social Services. He said DSS indicated that minors at a residence on Twilight Lane were being exposed to illegal narcotics.

When investigators arrived they found the home in disarray, and while speaking to the adults, one admitted to selling drugs, Campbell said.

A search warrant was obtained, and during the service of the warrant, Campbell said, Prentice was found hiding under the residence and he was in possession of a firearm. Campbell said numerous items of paraphernalia related to the use and sale of illegal drugs were found in the residence.

Winstead’s history includes misdemeanor possession of Schedule II.

Queen’s history includes misdemeanor second-degree trespass, driving after consuming while under 21 years of age, resisting a public officer, DWI, larceny, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and driving while license is revoked.

Prentice’s history includes felony assault on a firefighter or EMT and misdemeanor charges of attempted larceny, assault on a female and injury to real property.