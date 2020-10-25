Three cats find new homes through adoption fair, fundraising event

Three cats found new homes during a fundraiser and adoption fair Saturday.

Bella Vita Animal Rescue held the fundraiser and adoption event to get cats and kittens into new homes and to raise funds to support the rescue.

The rescue organization had multiple cats and kittens available for adoption and sold barbeque and “Paw Posies” artwork built from a pet’s prints to raise money. There was also a raffle. The event, held at the Redemption Life Church located at 120 Commscope Way, raised money for the care and treatment of the animals Bella Vita rescues and adopts out.

Bella Vita is a nonprofit rescue “currently working on stray/feral and community cats. We're passionate about our mission of saving lives by advancing the No Kill movement by supporting local animal shelters and the community,” according to its Facebook page (www.facebook.com/bellavitanc/).

Bella Vita has recently been involved in the rescue of cats surrounding the area at Bellingham Park in Mooresville after a feline in the colony died following abuse. The Mooresville Police Department has been investigating that case.

The event featured a host of kittens, including Maine coon mixes, and cats that have been rescued in Iredell County.