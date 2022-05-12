Three arrests made during Iredell interstate interdiction training

A training class resulted in an on-the-job lesson when a traffic stop netted three arrests on drug charges.

Rafael Angel Moreno, 32, of Buffalo, New York, Brandon O’Lawrence Morten, 30, of Atlanta, Georgia, and Steven Salgado, 44, of Bronx, New York, were charged.

Moreno and Salgado were each charged with felony trafficking Schedule II and felony trafficking Schedule I. A magistrate set bond at $2 million for each.

Morten was charged with felony trafficking Schedule VI. A magistrate set bond at $40,000.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said that deputies with the Interstate Criminal Enforcement team (ICE) sponsored a three-day operation focusing on Interstates 77 and 40 in Iredell County.

During this operation, deputies and police officers from across North Carolina came to Iredell County to learn and observe ICE operations, he said.

Deputies from the Granville and Randolph county interdiction teams, officers with the High Point Police Department, Archdale Police Department Interdiction Team and special agents with the United States Department of Homeland Security took part in the operation.

In three days, the deputies and officers conducted more than 100 traffic stops and, Campbell said, the following items were seized: 775 grams of cocaine, 135 grams of heroin, 10.5 pounds of marijuana and one gram of MDMA (ecstasy). One wanted person, two vehicles and more than $40,000 were directly tied to criminal activity, Campbell said.

The three arrests also resulted from the operation, Campbell said.