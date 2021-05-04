Three arrested on drug charges after investigation

Three people are facing charges after the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a home on Brown Summit Avenue Friday.

Katherine Elizabeth Janvrin, 30, of Brown Summit Avenue, Brandy Marie Jones, 41, of Randolph Road and Kevin Michael Duckworth, 32, of Allen Road, Harmony were all taken into custody, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Janvrin was charged with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver crystal methamphetamine, felony possession of crystal methamphetamine, felony maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for keeping or sale of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and child abuse. A magistrate set bond at $20,000.

Jones was charged with felony possession of crystal methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. A magistrate set bond at $4,500.

Duckworth was charged with felony possession of crystal methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and was served with an outstanding warrant for failure to appear. That warrant is not related to the narcotics investigation. A magistrate set bond at $53,000.