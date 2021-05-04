Three arrested on drug charges after investigation

Three people are facing charges after the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a home on Brown Summit Avenue Friday.
Katherine Elizabeth Janvrin, 30, of Brown Summit Avenue, Brandy Marie Jones, 41, of Randolph Road and Kevin Michael Duckworth, 32, of Allen Road, Harmony were all taken into custody, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.
Janvrin was charged with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver crystal methamphetamine, felony possession of crystal methamphetamine, felony maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for keeping or sale of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and child abuse. A magistrate set bond at $20,000.
Jones was charged with felony possession of crystal methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. A magistrate set bond at $4,500.
Duckworth was charged with felony possession of crystal methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and was served with an outstanding warrant for failure to appear. That warrant is not related to the narcotics investigation. A magistrate set bond at $53,000.
Campbell, in a news release said, the investigation began when narcotics investigators received information that Janvrin was distributing crystal methamphetamine in the Brown Summit and Goldsboro Avenue areas.
Surveillance was established and the information was substantiated, Campbell said. Investigators were able to buy crystal methamphetamine from Janvrin at the residence.
A search warrant was obtained and served Friday. Campbell said there were seven people in the residence as well as a baby.
He said investigators located an amount of crystal meth consistent with sale and distribution.
Due to the age of the baby and some of the others at the residence, the Iredell County Department of Social Services responded.
Janvrin’s history includes felony uttering a forged instrument, financial card theft, obtaining property by false pretense, identity theft, assault on a detention employee and sell or deliver Schedule III.
Jones’ history includes misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, DWI, criminal contempt and school attendance law violation.
Duckworth’s history includes felony habitual misdemeanor assault, misdemeanor charges of larceny, cruelty to animals, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting a public officer, breaking or entering, assault on a female, injury to real property, communicating threats, assault and DWI.