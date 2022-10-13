Three arrested on drug charges after investigation into shooting incident

Three people are facing charges after a shooting last month.

Yash Rahul Vaidya, 20, of Tennessee Circle, Mooresville; Cecil Tyler Smith, 22, of Gastonia; and Sage Perry Wright, 20, of Cherryville, were arrested on various charges.

Vaidya was arrested one week ago on charges of felony attempted armed robbery and felony conspiracy to sell or deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance. A magistrate set bond at $10,000.

Smith was charged with felony conspiracy to sell or deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance and misdemeanor maintaining a vehicle for sale or use of a controlled substance. He also was found to have outstanding probation violation warrants in Lincoln County. A magistrate set bond at $13,500. He was arrested Sept. 20.

Wright was arrested Wednesday in Gaston County on an Iredell County warrant for felony conspiracy to sell or deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance. A magistrate set bond at $10,000.

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release that deputies responded to a 911 call about a shooting on Tennessee Circle on Sept. 14.

He said deputies found a 20-year-old man in the residence with gunshot wounds to his arm and leg. The man, identified as Vaidya, was conscious and alert and able to provide deputies with information about the shooting, Campbell said. He was taken by Iredell EMS to a medical facility for treatment.

He told deputies that the shooting occurred near the end of his driveway, and that he didn’t know who shot him, Campbell said.

Evidence indicated the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle, and that Vaidya walked back to his residence, where family members called for help, Campbell said.

Detectives and crime scene investigators recovered evidence and conducted interviews with witnesses.

After an extensive investigation, Campbell said, narcotics detectives identified Smith and Wright as the suspects in the shooting, Campbell said. They were interviewed, and Vaidya was re-interviewed upon his release from the hospital.

Campbell said the evidence and interviews gathered by detectives painted a clearer picture of what happened that night. He said Vaidya met Smith and Wright through an website where people chat with marijuana users. Meetings to buy and sell marijuana also are set up on this site, Campbell said.

Vaidya made arrangements online to purchase marijuana from them and have it delivered to his home on Tennessee Circle, Campbell said. When the two arrived, Vaidya met them at the end of his driveway and a disagreement took place over the money owed, he said.

Campbell said Vaidya pulled a knife from his pocket and reportedly threatened Smith with it. Wright saw Vaidya approach Smith with the knife in a threatening manner and pulled out a firearm and shot several times at Vaidya, Campbell said. After the shots were fired, the two fled the scene, Campbell said.

Vaidya’s history includes a charge of reckless driving to endanger.

Smith has no listed history, and Wright’s history includes misdemeanor charges of larceny, carrying a concealed gun, fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle and DWI.