Early this past Sunday morning, June 11, I quietly got out of bed while it was still dark and went into the kitchen to start some coffee brewing. A few minutes later, cup in hand, I adjourned to the living room to my recliner and to a book I have been reading for several days, “The Seekers” (Random House: 1998) by Daniel J. Boorstin (1914-2004).

This is heavy, slow reading about cultural history. The author is no lightweight, as for 12 years, Dr. Boorstin was the Librarian of Congress. He either authored or edited more than 20 books. He won the Francis Parkman Prize and the Bancroft Prize in history and the Pulitzer Prize. He held twenty honorary degrees, including two honorary doctorates.

I read a couple of chapters I while I sipped on the steaming coffee. Nessie, our Scottish terrier, smelled the coffee and knew that I was up. She made some polite sounds from her bed to inform me that she, too, was awake and needed to take a stroll in the yard.

By now it was fully daylight and so Nessie and I ventured forth from the warm house. After looking both ways, I crossed the road. Our R&L newspaper box was empty as it was supposed to be, with no print edition of the paper these days on Sundays. I knew this day was coming, but I still crossed the road as I have for 30-some years, under clear or rainy skies, to peer into Sunday’s empty, hard plastic newspaper box.

A fellow named David had been our dependable newspaper carrier. David usually delivered our Sunday edition of the R&L between 5:30 and 6 a.m. Now the R&L, which was a morning paper, will come in mid-afternoon delivered by our U.S. Mail carrier.

Some newspaper history

Newspapers are not a recent invention. Doing some research, I found that a kind of newspaper began circulating in the 17th century; the first real newspaper in England was printed in 1665 and the first American newspaper was printed in 1690, although some scholars say the ancient Romans had a newspaper of sorts, the Acta Diurna, or “daily doings,” as early as 59 BCE. Unfortunately, no copies of this paper have survived. “It is believed it published accounts of events, births, deaths, and even daily gossip.” Venice, Italy, is said to have had handwritten sheets as early as 1566.

America’s newspapers became popular in colonial days, with America’s first daily newspaper, the “Pennsylvania Packet and Daily Advertiser,” being printed in 1784.

Closer to home, “The Landmark” was founded 1874, and “The Record” in 1931. The two newspapers were merged on May 4, 1954.

I presume that Saturday’s “Record & Landmark” will, from now on, contain the comics, all the grocery store ads and furniture store flyers. My column, apparently, will be in Saturday’s edition.

I looked forward to walking across the road to retrieve Sunday morning’s paper and to peruse it at my leisure. I suppose that I am old-fashioned in that I like the feel of newsprint paper between my fingers and the turning of pages and checking to see if my column was printed correctly. I always read my friend Joe Hudson’s bi-monthly Sunday column.

After reading what Joe has to say, it is on to scanning the obituaries to see if anyone I know has passed. When I worked in the R&L office, I used to check the obits and do some minor editing of spelling and grammar. Now there is no “office” as such, and thus no camaraderie in the news department.

I suppose I will get used to this new schedule of the R&L and there may be more trees left standing than before and less recycling of old newspapers, less paper in landfills, but still …

Someone wiser than I once observed that the only constant was change and I must reluctantly agree. An important point to remember, though, is that change is not necessarily progress.

“Change” and “progress” are not synonyms. Change is not always for the better; but change can be for the better — take indoor plumbing, washing machines and clothes dryers, and relatively painless dentistry as examples.

I sincerely hope that the “Record & Landmark,” in its new printing schedule, will be successful.