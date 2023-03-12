You may remember that Monday, Feb. 20, was Presidents Day, a minor federal holiday. It may have been actually celebrated with a cake and balloons somewhere. Perhaps Mr. and Mrs. Biden grilled some hot dogs and had a glass of bubbly at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. on that date.

Judy, Nessie the dog and I did not celebrate the day at all, and as far as I could tell, things went along much as usual here in western Iredell County. If any celebrating was done by our neighbors, it must have been done in a restrained, unnoteworthy, indoor manner.

For most Americans I believe it was business as usual, except that the Post Office did not deliver mail and, because the Federal Reserve System closed on that day, the local banks were also closed, as were the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ. Our military, however, our firefighters and law enforcement folks did not take the day off.

I found out that in some states, public schools are closed on the third Monday in February, and in nine of the 50 states and in the southern part of Florida, the federal holiday is not observed at all. I find this to be curious.

Why do they not observe Presidents Day? Were they excluded for some reason? Did the citizens of those states hold a plebiscite and vote to not observe the occasion? Was their mail still delivered and their banks open?

Now, I wonder why the undue attention of having their own special day goes to our chief executives. After all, as you may recall from a high school civics lesson, there are three branches to the national government of our beautiful country. Respectively, they are the executive, the legislative and the judicial branches. That is, they are the president along with the vice president and the cabinet; the Congress (the House and the Senate); and the Supreme Court and lesser federal courts. The idea of having three branches, all of them important, is that they are supposed to keep check on each other, preventing any one branch, say, the president, from becoming too powerful, and so keeping everything in balance. “Checks and balances” it is called.

We have a Presidents Day (note, there may be no apostrophe), but so far, no “Federal Court Justices Day” or “Members of Congress Day.” Why is that?

Nothing about having a Presidents Day (or the other two, for that matter) is found in the Declaration of Independence or the Constitution. Presidents Day came about as an amalgamation of Lincoln’s birthday (Feb. 12) and Washington’s birthday (Feb. 22) and is also arranged so we get a three-day weekend. Presidents Day (also sometimes seen as “Presidents’ Day”) was established in 1971.

One authority, the omniscient Google, informs me that in seven states, as well as the District of Columbia, it is still known as “Washington’s Birthday.”

Although I am distantly related to President Lyndon Baines Johnson (not my first choice), neither he, nor President Washington nor Honest Abe is my favorite president. That distinction is a toss-up between Theodore “Teddy” Roosevelt and Thomas Jefferson.

I much admire Teddy for his “bully attitude” and his taming of big business trusts, his building of the Panama Canal and the creation of our National Parks System.

I know two stories about Mr. Jefferson that you may not have heard: The first is that when John F. Kennedy was our chief executive, JFK hosted a dinner for our most-recent crop of Nobel or Pulitzer Prize winners at the White House. I forget which it was, as I get the two confused.

Anyway, after offering a congratulatory toast to the winners, Mr. Kennedy said something to the effect that the holding of this dinner had brought together, “the most intelligence in the building since Thomas Jefferson dined in this room alone.” These may not have been his exact words, but supposedly it was something along that line.

The other story goes like this: Mr. Jefferson often had boring guests call on him at his home, “Monticello.” He worked out a plan with his servants to show his guests into a waiting room, a room fitted out with shelves. On the shelves were displayed many interesting objects, ranging from Native American artifacts to bison skulls to mineral samples and fossils: a veritable curio collection from across the continent.

Indeed, some of the items may have been collected by Messrs. Lewis and Clark during their famous trek (May of 1804 to September of 1806) to find out just how big our country was and to find out what was in the newly-acquired Louisiana Purchase. The expedition was Mr. Jefferson’s pet project.

This overland odyssey is known as the “Corps of Discovery Expedition.” It lasted, in all 1,228 days and many miles. There is even a 1997 book about their journey, “Undaunted Courage,” by historian Stephen E. Ambrose.

The story goes on that Mr. Jefferson would seat himself near his guest, they would begin to get to know each other a little. Then the president would ask the butler to fetch some tea and light refreshments, while he and his guest continued to chat.

As planned, the butler would come running back into the room, all a-dither, informing the president that some very important matter demanded his immediate attention.

Mr. Jefferson would apologize for the interruption to his guest, excuse himself and leave the room, telling the guest that he did not know how long the interruption would last and for his guest to “Please, feel free to look around at the objects on the shelves if you wish.”

After leaving the room, Mr. Jefferson would remove a small piece of wood or wallpaper and thus secretly observe his guest, seeing if this person had any intellectual curiosity at all or was just another boring lackey drone, not worth our nation’s chief executive’s time.

I truly hope that both of these stories are true.