Thoughts of death provide challenge for thinking Christians

For this perishable body must put on imperishability, and this mortal body must put on immortality. When this perishable body puts on imperishability, then the saying that is written will be fulfilled:

“Death has been swallowed

up in victory.”

“Where, o death, is your victory?

Where, o death, is your sting? — I Corinthians 15:53-55

Dear Friends,

The older I get and the longer I travel in ministry as a minister of the gospel of Jesus Christ, the more acutely aware I become, at times, of my own impending death, because of my rising age and the number of funerals I preside over. This provides a challenge for me, as it does for all thinking Christians. And for those who don’t think, they will be forced to think, if they are ever informed by their doctor that they have terminal cancer.

Tim Keller, a godly man and Presbyterian pastor, and apologist of the Christian faith, has defended the bodily resurrection of Jesus and our own impending bodily resurrections, in books he has written and forums he has spoken in.

He believes the good news of the gospel, yet when he got word that he had an aggressive form of cancer in his body, he was stricken with fear.

What once was an abstract belief, now became very personal to him. In an objective kind of way, he had been believing in the resurrection of the body ever since he had committed his life to Christ, but now he was forced to face the question of, “Do I really believe?” Often, it is only when the Grim Reaper comes knocking at our doors that we are forced to deal with whether or not we really believe the gospel at a personal level.

A couple weeks ago I presided over the graveside service of a dear parishioner in our congregation. In this service the following words of committal were pronounced over the deceased:

In the sure and certain hope of the resurrection unto eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord, we now commend to Almighty God, our sister __________. We commit her body to the ground. Earth to earth, dust to dust, ashes to ashes. Blessed are the dead who die in the Lord. For they shall rest from their labors and their works shall follow them.

Every time I say those words over the body of a dead saint, I have a fleeting thought, “Do I really believe the gospel?” Sometimes, for me, when I say those words, it is almost as if the world stands still. It is both a sacred and somber moment. It is where the rubber meets the road for me, and for everyone gathered at the graveside who is paying attention. I say that because I know funerals and graveside services make some people uncomfortable, so they tune out.

I believe the gospel of Jesus Christ and I do not have to cross my fingers when I confess the Apostle’s Creed in worship on the Lord’s Day.

I believe in Jesus Christ, his only Son, our Lord;

who was conceived by the Holy Ghost,

born of the Virgin Mary,

suffered under Pontius Pilate,

was crucified, dead, and buried.

He descended into hell.

The third day he rose again from the dead.

He ascended into heaven,

and sitteth on the right hand of God the Father Almighty.

From thence he shall come to judge the quick and the dead.

My reasons for believing this truth are many, but for this reflection I offer just two.

First, I believe because I believe God loves us in totality. He doesn’t just love our souls, but our bodies as well.

How can God hate or be indifferent to a portion of what He has created? If God loves us and is desirous of redeeming us in Christ, then why would God not redeem our bodies, which He loves so much? Granted, it will be a spiritual body and we can’t, this side of heaven, fully know what that body will be like, but it will be a body that has some kind of connection to our physical bodies.

The apostle Paul talks about this extensively in I Corinthians 15.

I like what CS Lewis said about this point, in his book “Mere Christianity”:

Christianity is almost the only one of the great religions which thoroughly approves of the body — which believes that matter is good, that God Himself once took on a human body, that some kind of body is going to be given to us even in heaven and is going to an essential part of our happiness, our beauty, and our energy.

Second, I believe because I refuse to believe that death equals finality. If it does, then life has no meaning because when you die, it will render all your accomplishments and goals in life meaningless. As teenagers like to say, “What’s the point?” Or if there is not life after death, conversely speaking, it will mean that the unredeemed wicked will get away with their wicked deeds and rebellion against God.

Though many people deny the concept of eternal judgment, intuitively, those human beings are not wired to like their denial when the rubber meets the road for them.

This is why people who either don’t believe in God or in the concept of hell wished it were real when it is their loved one who gets murdered.

Ironically, it is usually them and not the Christian who believes in heaven and hell, who often say things like “I hope that person burns in hell for what they did to my child.” Though it is a bad wish, ironically, they give evidence that there is a need for some kind of eternal extension of the human self.

In short, the eternal and Living God who is Lord of the universe, in love, made human creatures in His image to be in unending relationship with Him for eternity. We fouled all of this up, beginning with Adam, but in love, God set out on a grand mission of redemption, to rescue sinners from the consequences of their rebellion against God.

And God fulfills that redemptive mission in the person and work of Jesus Christ, the very Word of God himself who comes down to us in human flesh, in order to “taste death” for us, and defeat the power of sin and death in our lives, by the Father’s gracious act of raising him from the dead — body and soul.

There on the cross the penalty for our sin was paid and reconciliation accomplished, and because God raised Him from the dead, so too will God raise from the dead, both body and soul, into eternal felicity, any person who trusts in the One whom God sent into the world to save sinners. The gospel is for everyone, the “worst of the worst” and even the supposed “best of the best.”

For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believes in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. — John 3:16

Christ is risen! Repent and believe the good news of the gospel! Be encouraged!

Scott Jeffreys is the pastor at Forest Park Presbyterian Church.