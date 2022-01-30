Thoughts of an emperor: The Meditations of Marcus Aurelius

I’m reaching for a very old book for today’s column. Written between 161 and 179 A.D., The Meditations is a short — around a hundred pages — by a man who had, literally, the world at his feet. Marcus Aurelius (121-179 A.D.) was the Emperor of the Roman Empire from 161-180 A.D., when the Empire was near its greatest size. Marcus’s adoptive father, Antoninus Pius, had been emperor before him.
You may be familiar with the 2000 movie, “Gladiator” with Richard Harris playing Marcus and Joaquin Phoenix playing Marcus’s power-hungry son and successor, Emperor Commodus — think “Commode.” Russell Crowe plays the movie’s protagonist, General Maximus.
In the movie and 2,000 years ago, the Roman legions were fighting to hold their own; the Empire faced some of its greatest challenges and after Emperor Marcus, things began to go downhill quickly. Barbarians from Germania were encroaching on Roman territory. Various cults and Eastern religions were undercutting the old Roman beliefs and practices. Different philosophies came into fashion and went: the Epicureans, the Cynics, the Platonists and the Stoics, plus Christianity and astrology, as well as other beliefs less remembered today.
Marcus followed a personal philosophy known as Stoicism. If you think of Star Trek’s “Mr. Spock,” and Spock’s avoidance of emotion and his love of reason, you’ll have a good example of a Stoic.
Consider for a moment that the emperor was writing down his thoughts, not for public consumption, so what he says is very likely what he truly felt; a high-minded ruler should, with patience and courage, do his duty “as Fate has ordained it.”
Some quotes: “A man must stand erect, not be held erect by others.” “He remembers also that every rational being is his kinsman, and that to care for all men is natural to man; and that a man should not care for the opinion of everybody, but of those only who live according to nature.”
Marcus had much to say about fame, little of it good: “Short then is the time which any man lives; and short too the longest posthumous fame, and even this is handed on by a succession of poor human beings, who will very soon die, and who know not even themselves, much less one who died long ago.”
He continues with this line of thought: “But perhaps a longing for the thing called fame torments you. See how soon everything is forgotten; look at the chaos of infinite time on each side of the present, and the emptiness of applause, and the fickleness and poor judgment of those who pretend to praise … and what kind of people are they who will praise you.”
“All things are changing: and you yourself are in continuous mutation and, in a manner, in continuous destruction, and the universe, too.” And further, “All that you see will quickly perish, and those who have been spectators of its dissolution will very soon perish too ...”
So, what is a rational man to do? As to social responsibility, Marcus advises “No longer talk about the kind of man a good man ought to be, but be one.” Also, “A man has thee relations: the one to the body which surrounds him; the second to the divine cause from which all things come to all; and the third to those who live with him.”
Moreover, Marcus advises one to “… Keep your eyes steadily on your business, remembering that it is your duty to be a good man, and do what a man’s nature demands without turning aside, and speak as it seems to you most just, only let it be with a good temper and with modesty and without hypocrisy.”
Marcus was a thoughtful man who nevertheless had to make far-reaching decisions. “You have no time,” he noted, “or opportunity to read and to know everything; but you do have time and opportunity to check arrogance, to be superior to pleasure and pain and love of fame. And not to be vexed at stupid or ungrateful people, and even to care for them.”
I have marked and underlined many passages in my personal copy of The Meditations. Indeed, almost every page has been marked as having something of value to read and ponder.
A final quote: “Only one thing here is worth much, to pass your life in truth and justice, and show benevolence even to liars and unjust men.”
Marcus Aurelius was a man of reason, speaking to other men of reason. Over the centuries, this small volume has been a source of solace and instruction for many leaders and administrators.
***
My hardback copy of The Meditations came from a second-hand bookstore. Published by Walter J. Black, Inc., of Roslyn, N.Y., it is part of a series of books, the Classics Club, copyrighted 1945, renewed 1973. The translation from the Greek was by George Long.
Reading the emperor’s book, which should not take more than two or three days. I found a web site on the Internet, “The Stoic Fellowship,” their mission: “Building, fostering and connecting [Stoic] communities around the world.” This association might be worth looking into.
O.C. Stonestreet is the author of “Tales From Old Iredell County,” “They Called Iredell County Home” and “Once Upon a Time … in Mooresville, NC.”