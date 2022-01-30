Thoughts of an emperor: The Meditations of Marcus Aurelius

Consider for a moment that the emperor was writing down his thoughts, not for public consumption, so what he says is very likely what he truly felt; a high-minded ruler should, with patience and courage, do his duty “as Fate has ordained it.”

Some quotes: “A man must stand erect, not be held erect by others.” “He remembers also that every rational being is his kinsman, and that to care for all men is natural to man; and that a man should not care for the opinion of everybody, but of those only who live according to nature.”

Marcus had much to say about fame, little of it good: “Short then is the time which any man lives; and short too the longest posthumous fame, and even this is handed on by a succession of poor human beings, who will very soon die, and who know not even themselves, much less one who died long ago.”

He continues with this line of thought: “But perhaps a longing for the thing called fame torments you. See how soon everything is forgotten; look at the chaos of infinite time on each side of the present, and the emptiness of applause, and the fickleness and poor judgment of those who pretend to praise … and what kind of people are they who will praise you.”

