Much has been written about how WWII greatly altered American society, especially as it relates to women in the workforce. The image of “Rosie the Riveter” symbolizes how millions of American women assumed many and varied jobs so that men could go off to the second “Great War.”

As to “Rosie,” women made up 65 percent of employees in the aircraft industry. While many of those women anxiously returned to their role as “homemaker” at war’s end, for some the taste of independence, responsibility, camaraderie, and a steady pay envelope provided the sweet seduction that would later induce them to return to the workforce of the burgeoning middle class.

When Mom began working in a textile mill in the mid-1950s there’s little doubt that our family’s normal routine had to be altered. One early change was Dad now prepared the family breakfast and packed a sack lunch for Mom. No need to fix one for himself since he’d eat in the school cafeteria wherever the day’s job took him. Sis and I ate in our school’s cafeteria, so every Monday we were each handed a dollar to give to our teachers — the cost of our lunches for the entire week!

Meredith and I rode the school bus, arriving home around 3:45 p.m. Mom didn’t get home ‘til about 4:15 p.m., meaning that for a half hour or so we were home alone. Later we would’ve been labeled as “latchkey” kids. Yes, it was a different era.

My parents labored hard throughout their working lives and to a great extent after they’d retired. As a youngster I saw it in Dad’s scarred, calloused, dirty hands and weary face, as well as his grimy, sweat-stained clothing. I saw it in Mom’s hands and fingers that had been cut and stained by the fibers and dyes she’d worked with at the mill.

Experts tell us that our sense of smell is best at triggering memories. Even today, the smell of Clorox reminds me of Mom’s daily efforts to rid her hands of that day’s tint. Perhaps she was thinking as did Lady Macbeth, “…Out damn’d spot…Will these hands ne’er be clean?” Later on, I’d notice the bluish-purple varicose veins beginning to meander down her legs, the result of having stood for nearly eight solid hours on a hard concrete floor.

Around this time the folks purchased an automatic washer and dryer. Even with these modern, labor-saving appliances, most of our clothes were made of cotton. So……? It meant a good deal of ironing was needed. Consequently, Dad began taking the big basket of clean clothing to a woman for ironing. In addition, at Mom’s insistence, Dad took charge of washing his own grimy work clothes separately from the family wash. It would be another decade or so, before the county schools provided work uniforms and laundry service — “perks” I’m sure both welcomed with great enthusiasm.

Almost six months after Mom died in 1998, I had a chance meeting with one of her co-workers from Special Yarns, where they’d worked for so many years. I confessed to Mrs. Walker that I regretted it was only as an adult that I’d come to appreciate how hard they’d worked during that time.

Surprisingly she said, “Yes, we worked hard, but we also had a lot of fun.” Part of the “fun,” I suspect, was the eager sharing about how those few extra dollars were providing so many opportunities for their children. For us it was glee club uniforms, piano lessons, a trumpet, a catcher’s mitt, summer camps and later, college tuition! These weren’t just joyous vicarious experiences they were life-long dreams being fulfilled. Dreams they could’ve only dreamed for others, having come up the “hard way.”

No doubt there were some, but Sis and I were seldom aware of any parental squabbles. I can recall, however, Dad’s occasionally questioning the monetary trade-off of Mom’s going to work. In recent eras, most of us have come to realize that there are other benefits to be derived from employment other than a modest wage. If that was part of their discussion I’ll never know, and bear in mind, this was mid-century small-town America.

On the other hand, I am aware of at least three benefits that accrued thanks to Mom’s income. For one, she provided the two dollars per week for Meredith and me to take piano lessons, ‘though I strongly suspect it was “Dad’s” money that paid for the used piano in our living room. For another, she initiated a charge account at a local department store, which meant that Sis and I had a few more “store-bought” clothes … paid for on “time.” Mom was proud of the fact that she paid the monthly phone bill. Dad thought that was as it should be, since he hardly ever used “the dang thing.” Mom’s standard retort was that she “should be paid for taking Dad’s messages related to his moonlighting!” But that’s another story…

To paraphrase the Dolly Parton classic: Mom kept “…working, working, working 8-4 ’til (her) dreams came true.” And Sis and I were so very fortunate that (most of) Mom’s dreams were our dreams too.