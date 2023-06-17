… I don’t know where I’m a-gonna go when the volcano blows. — Volcano, Jimmy Buffett

It was Sunday afternoon, June 9, 1991. My family and I were enjoying a post-baccalaureate reception at the Clark Air Force Base Chapel in the Philippines. The Wagner High School Class of ‘91 would be graduating in a few days; underclassmen still had three days of exams.

A few minutes into the socializing, the assistant principal called me aside. He seemed unusually serious, and in a hushed tone said, “We need to speak…privately.” My mood changed immediately. We found an empty room a few doors down from the social hall.

Speaking mostly in fragments, he said, “…At 0600 tomorrow the base commander will announce a base evacuation…military will go to Subic (the US Naval Station about 25 miles south — as the crow flies)… civilians can go wherever they choose, but will need to tell the SP’s (Security Police) where they’re going. I need you to go to the school tonight…check senior records…prepare a list of those in danger of not graduating…put the list in my box…don’t tell anyone except Harlene.”

For several months we’d been seeing the ribbon of steam meandering skyward from the long-dormant volcano less than nine miles away. A month or so before, a scientist from the USGS (U.S. Geological Survey) had spoken to our faculty. Basically, he’d said the data from their instruments indicated Pinatubo, though dormant for more than six centuries, was going to blow “…we can’t tell exactly when, but we think it’ll be pretty soon…maybe a few weeks, maybe longer…we also think it’ll be big.” He acknowledged that predicting a volcanic eruption was always a challenge… “not a perfect science.” By mid-May, however, volcanologists were convinced that Pinatubo “…was building toward an eruption…” sooner, rather than later.

On Sunday, June 9, 1991, we’d met the pre-determined criteria for evacuating the 20,000+ military and civilians from the base. A few weeks before, the military had issued a booklet outlining evacuation/return procedures.

Returning to the reception, I suggested we leave early since Emelee had exams the next day. Once home, I shared the sobering news with Harlene. We changed clothes, and made excuses for needing to go to school. In less than an hour I completed my assigned task and retrieved a few items of memorabilia from my desk in the counselors’ office.

On returning home, we began packing. We told Emelee the base commander would make a special announcement at 10 p.m. on the base TV station. At that time, he noted the increasing severity of Mt. Pinatubo data, and said that a “final” decision would be announced at 0600. We urged Em to begin packing — just-in-case.

Naturally, we were up for the 0600 announcement: “We would be evacuating per the instructions in the aforementioned booklet.” I’d later learn the military named this mammoth undertaking, Fiery Vigil. Some months later, a base publication known as the Philippine Flyer would describe this day succinctly, but quite well:

(The emissions from Mt. Pinatubo on Sunday, June 9. 1991) …triggered a sequence of events unlike anything we’d ever experienced…or dreamed possible.

The sprawling base of nearly 10,000 acres had been divided into four to five areas to facilitate an orderly evacuation. It began at 0800 with area No. 1. Our area was 2 or 3 and we departed at 0900 or 1000. We’d decided to go to Manila (about 50 miles south), and learned that a colleague was also headed there to a favorite hotel. We agreed that whoever arrived first would reserve two rooms. It would be much later before we learned we were definitely in the fortunate minority; with the exception of a few hundred, more than 19,700 of the evacuees (military and civilians) headed to Subic Bay.

Our exit from the base was quite orderly. As required, I gave the guard an index card with my name, social security number, the names of family members accompanying me, and our destination. In return, we each received bottled water and a few snacks.

The first 20 miles of our trip south was bumper-to-bumper and moving at 25-30 mph. This included both of the southbound lanes. After roughly an hour the vast majority of traffic exited for Subic, and we had a normal drive to Manila. We arrived at the Philippine Plaza around noon to find we had reservations. After checking in, we finalized plans over lunch. The base booklet stated the evacuation “…would be for a minimum of three days.” We reasoned the system couldn’t “normalize” end-of-school requirements in just two days.

Unlike Buffett’s song “Volcano,” we knew where we were “gonna go.” Emelee had been accepted to a summer program at the University of Arizona, in Tucson. Since it started Sunday, June 16, we’d made flight reservations for Phoenix soon after her acceptance. In the most daring move in our more than two decades with DoDDS (Department of Defense Dependent Schools), we decided to leave the Philippines ASAP!

Consequently, I drove to the nearby Northwest Airlines office and changed our reservations for the next day! I returned to the hotel with truly mixed emotions: excited to be getting away in less than 24 hours, but knowing we might be risking our jobs, and possibly our careers, by going AWOL (Absent Without Leave)!

Before I could share my good news, Harlene had even better news. The regional director in Okinawa had placed all DoDDS personnel in the Philippines on “administrative leave.” This meant that schools would not re-open for the current year. We were now free to leave the country, and would get paid for this, the final week of the school year!

A short distance from our hotel was the “Seafront,” the huge compound containing the U.S. Embassy, some living quarters of embassy personnel and a wonderful restaurant. We decided to have dinner there. After dinner I drove our Mitsubishi Gallant behind the restaurant; placed the keys under the floor-mat (very original); closed the door (remembering not to lock it), and returned to the restaurant. We walked to the front gate, and hailed a cab.

Back at the hotel I notified some colleagues of our Tuesday morning departure, and of the “free” car available at the Seafront. We were glad to hear later on it proved very useful to numerous evacuees over the next few days. There would be several eruptions during the next few days, but the mother of all eruptions would wait in the wings until the early morning hours of June 15, 1991. Again, I quote the Philippine Flyer:

The end began on Saturday morning at 5:55, when the mountain erupted again — this time with a different look from the previous explosions. Instead of plumes of gray ash steadily climbing ever higher, the darker-than-usual cloud immediately began spreading laterally. Wide-eyed ash warriors (those designated as “mission essential” at Clark) looking at the volcano that morning saw a wall of ash about five miles across rising into the leading edges of Typhoon Yunya, which just happened to be closing in on Clark with swirling winds and nearly 7 inches of rain.

Fortunately, when Mother Nature’s double-barreled assault occurred on central Luzon, we’d been in Mesa, Arizona for three days.

We’d spent 17 years in the Philippines, but our Tagalog was quite limited — so many Filipinos spoke English. Considering the circumstances, however, we remembered the Tagalog word similar to “aloha,” used for both hello and good-bye. So, as we lifted off Tuesday morning, June 11, 1991, we said, Mabuhay (mah-boo’-hi) to the Philippines. As we leveled off sometime after leaving Manila International Airport, another local expression came readily to mind — Bahala Na. Comparable to the Spanish, Que Sera, Sera, it means, “Whatever will be, will be.”

In answering the question, “Where ya gonna go when the volcano blows?” For us, the short answer was “Arizona.” The longer one… “Bahala Na.”