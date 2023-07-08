As an English teacher, my wife taught creative writing from time to time during her career. One of the exercises she used was called “What’s on Your Tee Shirt?” Students selected a favorite person, cause, issue, etc. Then, they’d provide a rough drawing, logo or slogan, e.g., “Save the Planet,” “Free Tibet,” etc. to be imprinted on their “shirt.” Finally, they’d write a paragraph, or two explaining why they chose their particular design and message. This topic came to mind a few days ago when I visited a friend. A fellow octogenarian, he was wearing a tee with one of my favorite quips, “Paddle Faster, I hear Banjo Music!” If you happen not to get this, check out the movie, “Deliverance,” and/or go to You Tube, and pull up a rendition of “Duelin’ Banjos.” I got an extra chuckle since my friend, a skinny, Jewish guy, grew up in Brooklyn, NY … maybe he’d never heard a banjo!

Years ago, we were visiting my wife’s home town and joined family and friends for lunch. While being shown to our table, I noticed a sweatshirt imprinted with this message — “If at first you don’t succeed, fake the data.” I stopped by the owner, pointed to his shirt and said, “I wish I’d seen that before I did my dissertation.” With a commiserating smile, he said, “Yeah, me, too!”

Although a member of the Silent Generation, my wife says for me, that’s definitely a misnomer. I’ll frequently stop and converse with strangers after being attracted by their cap and/or T-shirt. A few years ago, while on a favorite walk, I was approaching a threesome. I assumed it to be mother, father, and their adult son. The father was wearing a tee with the logo of Georgia Tech. When close enough to converse, I said to the wife, but nodding toward her husband, “Is he a ramblin’ wreck?” With a smile she quickly replied, “Yeah, but he’s a helluva engineer.” NOTE: In case it’s missing from your musical repertoire, part of Tech’s fight song is, “I’m a ramblin’ wreck from Georgia Tech, and a helluva engineer…”

In considering this topic, I’ve chosen a few tee’s from my memory “closet,” that while humorous, are satirical and/or downright sarcastic. They’re still relevant, perhaps even more so, in these difficult times. Years ago, I saw this one: Bart Simpson is aiming a slingshot at the onlooker. Bold red letters above his head proclaim “BART SIMPSON” and underneath in smaller blue letters it reads “Underachiever.” In the dialogue bubble Bart is saying, “And proud of it, man.”

This, of course, speaks to the serious polarization in our country, and specifically to some segments of the population who characterize those with a college degree as “academic elites,” who are out of touch with every day, “normal” Americans. If you’ll pardon an earthy analogy from my adolescent/college days: education is a bit like sex, “those talkin’ the most about it, probably ain’t gettin’ any!” And yes, there are exceptions, but in our dynamic, ever-changing society, those with more education, will, in the long-run, have a much better chance at both employability and financial success.

Here’s one more “commercial” I used to share with high school students and young military personnel. More money doesn’t guarantee more happiness, but generally, more money provides more choices. And usually, people who have more choices in life have a better shot at finding happiness. It’s certainly a “no-brainer” that the opposite is true! Bart’s message seems to be elevating ignorance and mediocrity while demeaning advanced knowledge and expert opinion. Of course, this is the precise message that some Americans want to hear; we psych-types call it cognitive bias. A friend recently sent me a T-shirt message that, in essence, reinforces Bart’s pronouncement, but from a different perspective: “We live in a time where intelligent people are being silenced so that stupid people won’t be offended.” Many of the folks I know, most with varying levels of formal education, also respect non-formal education, as well as common sense. However, as Will Rogers opined nearly a century ago, “The thing about common sense is it ain’t so common.” Come to think of it … that, for sure, should go on a T-shirt!