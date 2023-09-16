If you took North Carolina state history you may recognize the Latin phrase in the headline. It’s the state’s motto and translates as “To be, rather than to seem.” Here’s a little background — North Carolina was the last of the original 13 colonies to come up with a state motto. When they finally adopted one in 1893, they borrowed it from an essay by the Roman statesman and orator Cicero.

The 60th anniversary of my high school graduation came and went a few years ago. Regrettably, for several reasons, there wasn’t a reunion. Furthermore, several of my classmates passed away in recent months. In thinking about these events recently, I became a bit nostalgic about my four years as a “Hilltopper.” As I paged through my senior yearbook, I smiled at the youthful, but sincere, autographs, vowing to “always remember… never forget,” as well as those long-forgotten euphoric endearments penned at the time. I even mentally sang the school song; ‘missed a few words, but I did remember Esse Quam Videri was part of the lyrics. Truth be told, I doubt there were few, if any, of us on graduation night in May of ’61, who were contemplating the phrase, “To be, rather than to seem.”

I have no idea what today’s Tar Heel teens think of their state’s motto… if they think (or know) of it at all. Michael Parker writing in “Our State” a few years back, suggested that teens might text-speak that respected phrase as: “R U 4 real?”

Many of those of my (silent) generation with lower middle-class roots (or less), recognized early on that to be successful, we had to be “people-pleasers.” This often meant more “seeming,” than “being.” I recall the old phrase: “You gotta ‘go along to get along’.” A combination of hard work and luck, allowed many of us to finally reach a stage where we made an acceptable compromise between “being” (our true selves) and “seeming” (where aspects of our selves were suppressed to get along). Perhaps that’s why many folks get so wrapped-up in their pastimes/hobbies — that’s where they’re truly “being.” Where they’re “4 real”!

Shakespeare addressed Cicero’s maxim in several ways. Perhaps the best known is the question Hamlet poses to himself: “To be or not to be: that is the question…” Actually, it’s a very profound question for the prince, as he’s seriously considering suicide to escape the trials of “being.” Tragically, many people today pose that same question to themselves as did Hamlet…, but that’s another story. In Othello, the character Iago, says to Rodrigo, “I am not what I am.” In a rare moment of candor, Iago admits that he’s a hypocrite, a liar, and a deceiver. In essence, he admits that (to please Othello) he’s put much more effort into seeming, rather than being. As an aside, many popular TV “reality” shows in the last decade later turned out to be fake, e.g., “Long Island Medium,” “Naked and Afraid,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “The Real Housewives,” “Bridezillas” and “Southern Charm” to name but a few.

Without wading too deeply into a psycho-philosophical swamp, I think Cicero’s words can be modernized to ask, do we live our lives in an authentic, genuine manner, or is our life something of a charade; a conscious pretense to create an appearance that doesn’t reflect who we really are? In total opposition to Iago, the cartoon character, Popeye proclaims, “I yam what I yam.” Other folks readily acknowledge, “…you’ll have to take me ‘warts and all’.” Respected psychologist and philosopher, Erich Fromm addressed this subject in his 1989 book “The Art of Being.” In a slightly more serious manner, Fromm writes:

“If other people do not understand our behavior — so what? Their request that we must only do what they understand is an attempt to dictate to us… Mostly they resent our freedom and courage to be ourselves…Let your deeds be judged, and from your deeds, your real intentions.”

Most seniors, I believe, are at the stage where: “What you see is what you get — warts, wrinkles and all.” We’ve neither time, nor desire for pretense, or “seeming.” Out of necessity, most of our energies must be directed at “being”! Again, deferring to the Bard of Avon:

All the world’s a stage, and all the men and women merely players; they have their exits and their entrances…”

My generation made our “entrance” more than eight decades ago. Many of my classmates and friends have already exited the stage; some of us are blessed to have a few more pages in our life’s script. Before our “exit,” let us strive to spend more time on the road to being, in-stead of taking that dubious, and often dangerous detour, of seeming. BTW… RU4 real?