Thoughts from Dan: The devil made ’em do It!

Most of us occasionally get caught up in situations we assumed were fairly simple, but find they’re far more complicated than we’d anticipated. Perhaps that’s where the idiom, “The devil is in the details” originated. Sometimes these frustrations are clearly of our own doing. At other times outside forces seem to sabotage our endeavors, and we look for someone to blame. Frequently, that someone is “Murphy,” and his “laws” appear to validate our verdict!

Other times our magical thinking results in blaming some other-world force. The late comedian, Flip Wilson’s signature line was, “The Devil made me do it.” It usually got a big laugh, since most of us could relate it to personal experiences from both our childhood and later years.

Some folks get themselves into very serious problems they clearly do not want publicized. These situations could be embarrassing, illicit, immoral, illegal, or all of the above. During those times they maximize their magical thinking in trying to conceal and/or excuse such misdeeds. Over two centuries ago Sir Walter Scott wrote: “O, what a tangled web we weave, when first we practice to deceive.” Just because Vegas says it’ll “stay” there, doesn’t mean it will. Here are a few notable tangled webs:

The “Twinkie” Defense — was coined by the media during the 1978 murder trial of Dan White, who’d killed two people. “A psychiatrist testified that White’s excessive consumption of junk food — including Twinkies — exacerbated his symptoms (of depression) and was proof of his depressed state.” Convicted of manslaughter, White later committed suicide.

“Cough syrup, et al.” Defenses— being high on drugs or alcohol is almost never a bona fide defense, but in the past decade more than a half dozen killers have claimed that being high on cough syrup caused their heinous acts (no need cussin’ the Robitussin). Still others have used consumption of hand sanitizer and “caffeine highs” as defenses for their criminal acts.

Spitzer Scandal — Governor of New York Eliot Spitzer served barely over a year before resigning after having been caught in an ongoing prostitution scandal. Known as “Client-9” by the escort service, he reserved hotel rooms under a friend’s name, George Fox.” As Fox might’ve said, “With friends like that, who needs enemies?”

Mark Sanford — In June of 2009 South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford “disappeared” to be with his mistress in Buenos Aires. As one wit surmised, “Maybe what Sanford said was, “Y’all must’ve misunderstood I said I was on the ‘Argentinian tail,’” not the Appalachian Trail!”

The Fall of Falwell, Jr. — Unlike his father, Falwell, Jr. isn’t a minister, he’s a lawyer. Instantly his credibility drops. He may personify the so-called Third Generation Curse — “Wealth never survives three generations,” so goes a Chinese proverb. (NOTE: Earlier this year, Liberty University sued Falwell, Jr. for $10 million). In his recently exposed sex scandal, it’s surprising that Junior didn’t assert one of those arcane terms from his legal lexicon. Due to a momentary memory lapse (and/or an adult beverage), he forgot the term — cuckold: “…a man who willingly encourages his wife to sleep with other people because it brings him pleasure” (Urban Dictionary). Normally attentive to every jot and tittle, Jerry evidently assumed Becki and Giancarlo were just taking a nap.

Philosopher, Eric Hoffer, wrote, “Mass movements can rise and spread without belief in a god, but never without a belief in a devil.” Considering the “movements” Jerry witnessed, it’s surprising he didn’t say, “The devil made ‘em do it.”

The Low-Country Lawyer — More recently, the sensational case of Alex Murdaugh is one of murder, fraud, theft and deception, and the corpulent lady has yet to sing! This, too, appears to be another one of those Third Generation Curses in spades. Drugs and alcohol are definitely involved, but in the fatal fall of his housekeeper, in which Murdaugh is accused of initially pocketing the multimillion dollar insurance settlement, Alex didn’t blame the devil… he blamed the family dog!