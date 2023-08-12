Even if you’ve never read Orwell’s “Animal Farm” (1945), you’re likely familiar with his satirical phrase, “more equal.” When the U.S. Supreme Court sanctioned “separate, but equal,” via Plessy v. Ferguson (1896), they basically sentenced southern Blacks to six more decades of “less equal” treatment due to historic racial segregation and discrimination.

Those of us in the Silent or Baby Boomer generations came of age during some of the most significant and volatile years of what came to be known as the Civil Rights Movement. The movement, in short, was a concerted effort to raise awareness and overcome the hypocrisy of the “separate, but equal” doctrine. Historians generally consider the movement to encompass 1954-1968. Here are just a few of the seminal events that made history during my coming of age (1956 -1965).

Brown v. Board of Education, 1954

Rosa Parks and the Montgomery Bus Boycott, 1955–1956

Desegregating Little Rock Central High School, 1957

Sit-ins, 1958-1960, including Greensboro, NC, 1960

Civil Rights Act of 1964

Thanks to the evening news, I was somewhat aware of the events above, but realistically, few, if any, affected my day-to-day life. For the most part, schools, churches, and much of my college and community life remained firmly segregated. Perhaps there were some attempts to desegregate some local institutions, but I have no memory of such.

However, I do recall that during my freshman or sophomore year of high school in the late ‘50s, a new student entered our class. Ordinarily, this was no big deal… but in this case it was. Erlindo, who we’d later call Lindy, had brown skin and straight, jet-black hair. I’m quite sure there were students at Carver, the county’s only Black high school, whose skin tone was the same or lighter than Lindy’s. The question my friends and I never asked was, “Why wasn’t Lindy enrolled at Carver?” Not that we felt he should. Soft-spoken and with a big smile, he made friends easily.

I may not have the conclusive answer, but I think I have a good guess. Lindy and his older brother, also enrolled at our school, were Filipinos and lived with a local couple. I don’t recall hearing anything about their parents or how the arrangement came to be, but the boys also worked for the family.

David and Winifred Lindsay lived in an attractive, white-frame home with some acreage just north of Rutherfordton. Mr. Lindsay was a retired textile engineer, banker, and philanthropist. Much of their acreage was pasture land where Mrs. Lindsay raised goats and sold goat milk. Their award-winning Chimney Rock Goat Farm was no small operation; in 1959 they were milking some 200 goats. Here’s a personal recollection shared by a friend who visited the farm:

I remember going there as a young girl to visit with my paternal grandmother… who was a good friend of Mrs. Lindsay. We lived very close to the goat farm on Chimney Rock Road. During hot summer days… you could definitely smell the goats. I’m almost positive the Lindsay’s had no children. They kept some of their favorite goats in their home as pets. They treated them like their children.

I can’t say whether the forced integration of Central High in Little Rock, Arkansas, had any impact on the “selective integration” of R-S Central High in our small North Carolina community, but both occurred around the same time. Suffice it to say the Lindsay’s were well-off pillars of the community who just happened to be friends with Mr. and Mrs. Carl Sandburg (yes, the Carl Sandburg) who also had a goat farm less than an hour away in Flat Rock. No doubt, the families — or at least the women — had a mutual interest in their “kids.” Perhaps in this milieu, Lindy and his brother were considered “more equal” than the brown-skinned students at Carver High.

The struggle for racial equality is an ongoing societal issue. Until there is no more blatant or obviously camouflaged “equal under the law,” there can only be continued “less than equal” treatment and opportunities. Unfortunately, well into the 21st century, there are still some segments of our society who see themselves as “more equal” than their fellow human beings of a different skin tone. To achieve authentic equality, the words of Maya Anjelou seem like a good place to start: “Do the best you can until you know better. Then when you know better, do better.”