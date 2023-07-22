Today, July 22, 2023, Carl Erskine will receive the Buck O’Neil Lifetime Achievement Award. This award, named for the pioneering Negro leagues star, is given every three years for positive contributions to baseball’s impact on society. Erskine, 96, will not be able to attend personally, but two of his children will be there to represent him in Cooperstown, New York. After retiring from the Brooklyn Dodgers, he returned to his native Anderson, Indiana.

One of the many reasons Erskine is receiving this award is his long-time association with Special Olympics — he and his wife, Betty, have a 63-year-old son with Down syndrome. A more complete description of Erskine’s career and his humanitarian contri-butions, can be found in a recent NY Times article by Tyler Kepner: Carl Erskine Will Receive Hall of Fame’s Buck O’Neil Award—The New York Times (nytimes.com)

Roughly a decade ago, I heard Erskine speak in Fishers, Indiana, a short drive from his home in Anderson, Indiana. Today’s “Thoughts” recall that experience.

My wife and I spend part of our retirement in Fishers, Indiana. A few years ago I attended a presentation by retired baseball player, Carl Erskine. As a kid, I can remember seeing him on TV occasionally on the lone “Game of the Week.” Carl spent his entire pitching career — 1948-59 — with the Brooklyn (later) Los Angeles Dodgers. Following his retirement, he returned to his native Anderson, where he became a successful coach, banker and author.

Carl, who was approaching his 90th birthday at the time, was a handsome, healthy-looking senior with an easy-going manner and a twinkle in his eye. Before beginning his informal talk, he said in his gentle manner, “There’s something I usually do before speaking.” With that, he pulled a harmonica from his back pocket, and played a rendition of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.”

Although Carl had an impressive baseball career, he talked very little about his own accomplishments. Instead, he spoke extensively about the appalling incidents of racism that his teammate Jackie Robinson had to endure while breaking into the major leagues. Carl also offered high praise for Branch Rickey, president and general manager of the Dodgers, who not only recruited Robinson, but was also determined to eliminate major league baseball’s unwritten segregation rule. After Robinson was named the National League’s MVP in 1949, Rickey made Robinson the highest paid Dodger in 1950 with a salary of $35,000 — about $380,000 in today’s dollars.

After 20 minutes or so, Carl opened the floor for Q&A. Mentioning that I came from a small town in western North Carolina, I shared that our most famous contemporary of his was, catcher, “Smokey” Burgess. (Note: Forrest “Smokey” Burgess was born in Caroleen and for some time owned a gas station on Main Street in Forest City). I asked Carl if he’d ever pitched against him — “Smokey” was noted for his pinch-hitting. He said he probably had — “Smokey” had played on four National League teams — but couldn’t remember any specific batting story. He thought for a moment then, with a hint of a smile, shared this recollection:

“Smokey” was catching me in an All-Star game. I’d gone to 3-2 on one of the top hitters in the American League. The standard pitch at this point should’ve been a high, inside fast ball, but “Smokey” called for an off-speed pitch. I struck ‘im out. Many years later, after retirement, I was at a reunion of sorts and met the guy I’d struck out in that game years before. He came up to me, smiled, and all he said was, “Helluva pitch!”