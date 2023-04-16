Editor's Note This is the second second of three pieces about Mitchum's early days at GTMO.

Truth be told, I didn’t do a great deal of geographical or historical research prior to heading off to my new “home” in Cuba — at the time, my reading tilted primarily toward fiction.

Nevertheless, in the summer of 1968 I found two historical novels that served as an excellent introduction to my upcoming Caribbean adventures. Both “Topaz” (1967), by Leon Uris and Graham Greene’s “The Comedians” (1966), proved to be intriguing reads. The former provided an overview of the 1962 Cuban missile crisis, and “The Comedians” gave some chilling insight into “Papa Doc” Duvalier’s harsh dictatorship in Haiti. Later, I’d dig a bit deeper with a few historical readings detailing how the U.S. came to be ensconced on the Caribbean’s largest island.

Here’s a brief historical overview. Believe it or not, while Columbus never landed on what we call America, he did land in Cuba, and specifically at Guantanamo Bay. It happened April 30, 1494, on his second voyage to the Americas. Not finding any evidence of gold, he departed after an overnight stay.

Fast forwarding a little over four centuries, the U.S. declared war on Spain on April 25, 1898, after the sinking of our Battleship Maine in Havana harbor in February 1898. During the brief Spanish-American War, some of the fighting was in eastern Cuba at Santiago de Cuba, the country’s second largest city. As hurricane season approached, the U.S. Navy moved its ships 45 miles eastward to Guantanamo Bay for shelter. There, they defeated Spanish troops and took control of the bay. Later in December, in the Treaty of Paris, Spain ceded Cuba, Puerto Rico and Guam to the U.S. Additionally, Spain sold the Philippine Islands to the U.S. for $20 million (more than $700 million in 2023).

Both the Cubans and the Filipinos had struggled for centuries to gain their independence from Spain. Suddenly they were free, or so they thought. The war had cost the United States $250 million (ca. $8.82 billion in today’s dollars) and 3,000 lives, of whom 90% died from infectious diseases.

With cries of “Remember the Maine,” most Americans were supportive of driving Spain from their long-held possessions, but there was serious debate as to our reason(s) for replacing the Spanish. In fact, many prominent Americans (including Mark Twain and Andrew Carnegie) considered this the first step toward “empire building.”

As an historical aside, Filipinos, who’d long sought independence, now looked at the Americans as the oppressors. As a matter of fact, the U.S. lost 10 times more troops suppressing the Filipinos than in defeating Spain during the three years of conflict. (On a personal note, my wife and I would later earn our doctorates at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila; established by Spanish Dominican friars in 1611).

In a treaty with Cuba in 1903, the U.S. obtained rights to maintain a base at Guantanamo Bay. Another treaty was signed in 1934, affirming the United States’ right to lease the base from the Cuban government. Despite strained relations during the Castro regime, the U.S. continued to pay its annual token lease — $4,085 p/a since 1974 — asserting its right to stay put. In fact, Guantanamo Bay, or GTMO as it came to be called, is America’s oldest overseas military installation.

Geographically, the bay is located in the southeastern quadrant of the island. Sometimes it’s described thusly: If you imagine Cuba as a left foot pointing right, then Guantanamo Bay is located right under the big toe. You’re not likely to find this description in tourist brochures, but it does provide a fairly accurate mental picture of the base’s location.

The bay itself is about 12 miles long and 5 miles wide. The portion leased by the U.S. comprises about 9,000 acres (land and water) and sits at the mouth of the bay. The major runway and several Marine barracks rest on one-third of the land mass; the other two-thirds is across the bay. This portion comprises about 90+ percent of the base’s operations: administrative offices, family housing, medical clinic, schools, rec center, BX, commissary, chapel, et al. Unless one had orders on the weekly “freedom bird” to NAS Norfolk, there was usually no reason to take the 20-minute ferry ride across the bay. In my 10 months on the base, I rode the ferry twice — August of 1968 on my arrival, and June of 1969 on my departure.

Obviously, much would change over the coming half-century, and, thanks in part to 9/11, GTMO continues to remain uppermost in the news.