Most of us at one time or another have used the term mortify or mortified to mean we were shamed, embarrassed, or humbled by some dreadful thing we said or did. Less familiar is hair shirt, meaning a self-imposed punishment for some shameful act we’ve committed. In religious history, the two are related — a hair shirt refers to a “… garment of rough cloth made from goats’ hair and worn in the form of a shirt or as a girdle around the loins, by way of mortification and penance” (Catholic Encyclopedia).

Surprisingly, some religious groups continue to wear hair shirts as a voluntary mortification. More recently, the term has been used mostly in the figurative sense. For example: “I paid for the repair and apologized twice; must I also wear a ‘hair shirt’?”

As youngsters we often think, “If only I could …” We complete this self-talk, as Dr. Phil calls it, with lofty goals, incredible experiences, or extraordinary objects well beyond the realm of our current reality. Unfortunately for some, this kind of mental conversation continues well into adulthood and they become easy prey for those who are not only well aware of our weaknesses, but quite adept at selling us various items or services that will purportedly fulfill our dreams. Even when our goals — youthful or adult — are realistic, we’re often inclined to romanticize the desired object or experience without a full awareness of the end result. Such was the case for me in my early teens.

Long before I took my first trumpet lessons in elementary school, I wanted to be in a marching band. In fact, playing in the high school marching band was probably the most anticipated event of my freshman year. It helped I had an older cousin, also a trumpet player, who helped fuel the excitement with stories of football games, parades and “making out” on bus trips!

Marching band practice began in mid-August, a week or so before school opened. Most of us freshmen had several years of playing under our belts, and on our behinds, but little or no marching experience. This lack of experience became clearly evident the first few days of marching practice. Our routine as I recall, was: music rehearsal 30 minutes or so in the band room; adjourn to the football field for 30-40 minutes of marching. Later in the week, weather permitting, the two were combined — much easier said than done, I’d add. Cousin David failed to mention, or, more than likely, as a three-year veteran took it for granted, that combining playing and marching was “… no big deal.”

The music was now “folio” size (about 6”x5”) and made to fit on one’s music lyre, which was attached to one’s instrument approximately 6-8 inches from the player’s eyes. The initial combination of marching and playing produced a sputtering effect in which neither had a very positive result. Additionally, we were barely into these rehearsals when I learned I needed glasses. I’d soon discover however, that limited vision was the least of my worries.

In addition to the eye-mouth-hand-foot coordination of playing while marching, there was also the not-so-small matter of remaining in proper alignment. In other words, maintaining both straight rows and straight columns simultaneously … not the easiest of feats even without playing. Add playing an instrument and it was almost overwhelming.

Another exciting aspect of being in the band was the uniform. These were issued several weeks before our first performance since most of us freshmen would need to have them altered. Unfortunately, I was still 25-30 pounds overweight, so mom had to hem the pants — no cutting allowed — as well as turn up the coat sleeves. Apparently, the uniform company expected me to be a foot or so taller. Over the next few years, after selling more Krispy Kreme donuts than I ever want to see again, by my senior year, the band finally collected enough funds to purchase new uniforms. Nevertheless, when mom completed the alterations and I donned my hat to model the uniform for her, it didn’t seem to matter that numerous band members — of assorted genders and sizes — over several decades had worn the same outfit before me. I’m not sure “… clothes (really do) make the man,” but that nondescript, navy-blue uniform from a bygone era sure made this pudgy, 14-year-old boy feel quite distinctive.

A profound personal experience of increased awareness occurred during the band’s first performance. Although we’d had only a few weeks’ practice, our director accepted an invitation for us to perform in the “Apple Festival” parade in Hendersonville. The festival — now more than 60 years old — was held over Labor Day week-end. For most of us “newbies,” the bus trip up the mountain and the excitement of our first performance was a giddy experience. Our bus driver located the staging area, so we were attentive to the band director’s final instructions. We pulled on our uniform coats, straightened our ties, collected our instruments, and got into formation outside the bus. We still had a few moments before we stepped off, so we were “at ease.”

It was a bright sunny day. In fact, our time-worn, woolen uniforms would’ve felt much more comfortable had it been 20-30 degrees cooler. “Dog Days” may have officially ended a few weeks before, but the hot, sultry afternoon proved to be an unwelcome encore. Even though we were more than 2,100 feet in elevation, it didn’t seem to aid our comfort level.

Finally, our director was given the signal; we were next in the parade line up. The drum major called us to attention, and we waited for the drum cadence. Three whistles … the cadence began … we stepped off. A short distance into the parade route, came the signal to play. The drummers played the roll off, instruments came up, and we began.

Up to this point things were going fairly well except I was becoming increasingly aware of some discomfort between my legs. It took minimal assessment to figure out the ridges of my blue-serge uniform pants were scratching the soft, fatty tissue of my inner thighs with each and every step I took. During the first tune, I told myself if it didn’t get any worse, I could probably tolerate the annoying discomfort. I tried without success, to see if I could march with my legs a bit farther apart — as if straddling a telephone pole. No luck. As the pain intensified, I thought despairingly, “If only I’d worn boxers!”

There seemed to be a modicum of relief when we played a tune simply because I had to focus on the music — it would be another 20 years before I’d learn this was a Lamaze technique to minimize “discomfort” (as opposed to “pain”). That small measure of relief quickly dissipated, however, with the final note, and again I was fully focused on the two ham-like pieces of raw flesh continuously chafing between my legs. It added a cruel new meaning to “… being rubbed the wrong way.”

It’s estimated that when we talk to ourselves, we use as many as a thousand words per minute. At first, I used all of mine in an attempt to distract myself with jokes or stories. Cousin Dave had told of dodging “horse apples” in other parades. I’d have gladly marched on bushels of those organic orbs in lieu of my current agonizing ordeal. I thought of an old joke about a man at the drug store who asks the pharmacist, “Do you sell talcum powder?” The pharmacist answered, “Yes we do, walk this way.” The man replied, “If I could walk that way, I wouldn’t need the talcum!”

When it became obvious there was nothing within my power to ease the excruciating pain in my loins, my frantic state drove me to feelings of remorse. I asked myself: Am I being punished for some past or recent sins? The bright sun made my music difficult to read, but at least I wasn’t going blind. Sometimes in moments of extreme stress we try to make a deal with God. I couldn’t think of any immoral habits I should give up, or anyone to whom I should make amends. So, as sometimes happens, the Supreme Being was busy with more serious matters, and left me to clean up my own mess. Consequently, my parade of prolonged, self-inflicted punishment continued. There was the roll-off, and we played yet another rendition of “Don’t Sit under the Apple Tree.”

After the final note of “… Apple Tree,” my torture returned to center stage. For all the self-serving machinations surging through my addled brain, there was definitely one thing I was not thinking about — my fellow bandsmen. Whether pain, stress, my adolescent frame of mind, or a convoluted combination was causing these self-centered thoughts, I really don’t know. All things considered, though, I imagine it would’ve been a bit unusual for me to wonder how anyone else was bearing this prolonged suffering. After sharing an earlier version of this story with a friend, I got a belated and different perspective. Both a classmate and a band-mate, my friend, Charlene, shared her agonizing recollections from that same punishing parade from more than six decades ago:

“There were many painful experiences as I recall … Remember (we) drummers played at all times. ‘Blisters between my thumb and index finger on my right hand would bleed before the parade ended … (But) What fun and fellowship we had together. We even made life-long friendships but, sadly, I never got to make out on the bus.”

It’s not so surprising, I suppose that in those awkward years we weren’t too eager to parade our recent band wounds … ‘course that would’ve been much easier for Charlene. I had no desire whatsoever to display my recently-earned “red badge(s) of courage!” In summarizing her band years, in spite of blisters, blood, et al., she concluded, “… I made it thru my freshman year and continued to be a drummer for (the) next three.”

How long the parade was, time or distance, I have no idea. It’d already been much too long for me, since I was totally in survival mode. Actually, I considered dropping out, but in a fleeting moment of both despair and logic, I remembered our bus would be parked at the end of the parade route! The parade was finally over. My musical mortification may have ended, but the pain sure hadn’t. To paraphrase an Ella Fitzgerald classic, “The Song Is Ended (But the Malady Lingered On).” Even the bus ride home which should’ve been a fun time was spent gazing out the window as stoically as I could. Instead of making out, I was making do.

I finally arrived home in a state of extreme stress and pain. Mom did her best to comfort me and soothe my wounds, but there was no quick solution (not even boric acid). Before our next performance, she cut off some old cotton flannel PJ’s, and for the rest of the season, they served as my “big-boy” boxer shorts under my “hair” pants. It wasn’t a panacea, but it helped to minimize the pain. You might say it reduced the friction of my affliction!

Many years later, I came across a quote by the Irish novelist and playwright, Oscar Wilde. In a mentally circuitous fashion, it reminded me of my musical mortification that hellish afternoon in Hendersonville:

In this world there are only two tragedies.

One is not getting what one wants, and the other is getting it.