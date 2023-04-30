This weekend featured the 35th edition of MerleFest, one of the premier music festivals in the country. Begun in 1988 to honor Merle Watson, the late son of “Doc” Watson, it serves as a fundraiser for Wilkes Community College. Located in Wilkesboro, the festival draws more than 75,000 annually in this town of just under 4,000 — a 30-minute drive east of Boone. For 20 years, the father/son duo of “Doc” and Merle toured the country making music. Merle’s life was cut short due to a farming accident in 1985, but “Doc” continued to perform for another two decades, or so, until his death in 2012. Over the course of his career, he earned seven Grammy awards, as well as a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. I was fortunate to hear “Doc” on several occasions, and this writing was inspired by one of the classic songs from his wide-ranging repertoire.

* * *

Most folks with even a scant knowledge of American-roots music will recognize the headline song title as a longtime standard. For nearly a century it’s been recorded by many and varied artists — from “Mississippi” John Hurt and Jelly Roll Morton in the ‘20s and ‘30s to Bob Dylan and Doc Watson. Recent years have seen recordings by more female artists, e.g., Sandy Denny and Gillian Welch. Luckily, I heard Doc’s version in person a few years before his passing in 2012.

While the lyrics are a not-so-thinly-disguised entreaty for a romantic liaison, my personal experiences and recollections regarding … a pallet on the floor are, alas, “G” rated.

Younger folks are likely to envision the wooden base found in a warehouse on hearing the word pallet. For my generation and circumstance, a pallet was the forerunner of a sleeping bag. As a youngster, overnight stays with friends were rare. When they did occur, it’s unlikely there’d be an extra bed, much less a guest bedroom. Consequently, you’d likely sleep on a pallet. It usually consisted of a quilt — doubled to provide some thickness — placed directly on the floor; this was topped with a sheet, then a blanket. A dear friend who grew up in the N.C. mountains shared her pallet experiences with me:

How well I remember the “pallet” on the floor! In my case, when the cousins came or my sister and I went to see them, we mostly shared a bed, with two at the top and two at the foot of the bed. My pallet experience was usually when not feeling well the pallet would be in the living room where the stove was. No central heat.

When Mom made a pallet for me or one of my visitors, she’d cover it with the olive-drab woolen blanket that Dad had brought home from the war.

Having written the sentence above, I reflected on a much-different time and place with some fond nostalgia. Our daughter was born and grew up in the Philippines. When she graduated from her crib, she went straight to a Japanese futon placed directly on the floor. Her Asian “pallet” was two feet wide, six feet long and three inches thick. Made of foam rubber, and covered with a soft, colorful material, it folded neatly into thirds for easy storage. In fact, she slept on her pallet for several years! We have a newer futon now, and the oldest grandson slept on it the first few times he came for a visit.

At some point in my teens, my folks relented and allowed me to read a book by a local Rutherford County author. If this sounds a bit clandestine, it’s because some of the stories therein — all purportedly fictitious — were downright bawdy! The scurrilous book in question was “Jim the Boy” (1952). Written by Jim Washburn, his book predated Tony Earley’s book (2000) of the same title by nearly a half-century! Earley’s fictional book is also set in small-town North Carolina — “Aliceville,” he calls it, whereas Washburn refers to Rutherfordton as “Rumford.” One of Washburn’s stories that’s not “R” rated is also a pallet story. Since our copy of Jim’s book was lost many years ago, this is my rendition based on a memory of some 50 years ago:

There was a big family gathering at a large, two-story farmhouse. Beds were found for the adults, but the children were put on pallets — girls upstairs in the broad hallway; boys, downstairs in the sitting room. Shortly before the kerosene lanterns were extinguished, some of the older folks fulfilled their nightly routine. Each entered the sitting room, carefully stepping over the boys near the hearth, and placed the drinking glass containing their false teeth on the mantle. Within a short time, there were four such glasses.

Needless to say, the boys silently observed this ritual and did their best to stifle any laughter. After the last person exited the room and the final lantern had been extinguished, the chatter and muffled laughter erupted. Before long, one of the older boys proposed a clever trick. Actually, it was quite simple: they would rearrange the false teeth soaking in the glasses. In other words, Uncle Zeb’s uppers was paired with Aunt Lib’s lowers; Aunt Sara’s uppers with Uncle Rupert’s lowers, etc. In short order, the oral deception was completed. Gazing at their handiwork and anticipating the morning’s humor, it was hard to fall asleep, but finally they did.

When the rooster crowed the next morning, the first boy awake roused the others. As planned, they all played possum anxiously awaiting the arrival of their “victims.” Aunt Sara entered first. She reached for her glass, carefully removed her uppers (or so she thought), and stuck them in her mouth. She tried hard to make them fit, but amidst all the gagging, prompted by excessive saliva, she could soon tell something was amiss, so she reached for her lowers. By this time, Uncle Rupert had collected his glass and was going through the same predicament. Both were coughing, sputtering and frothing at the mouth as they tried vigorously to deal with their dental dilemma. By this time, the boys could hold it no longer and started laughing uncontrollably. With as much dignity as they could muster — sans teeth, Aunt Sara and Uncle Rupert returned the false teeth to the glasses, and as best they could (without teeth), scowled at the boys, who knew immediately that both the gag and the gagging had come to an end.