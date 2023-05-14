Seems hard to believe, but the 62nd anniversary of my high school graduation is fast approaching — I graduated in late May 1961. Some limited research revealed that fellow Tar Heel Ronnie Milsap, whose huge hit “Lost in the Fifties Tonight,” is also a member of “our” class! OK, he didn’t attend Rutherfordton-Spindale Central, but he was born in Robbinsville in January 1943, so I’m assuming he also graduated in 1961.

Even as a history buff, I’d be hard-pressed to recall more than a few notable events of that era. Thanks to Google, here’s a list I put together that reflects a sense of the decade:

Korean War begins — 1950

J.D. Salinger publishes “The Catcher in the Rye” — 1951

Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain is crowned — 1953

McCarthy hearings — 1954

Montgomery bus boycott — 1955

Ray Kroc opens his first McDonald’s — 1955

Elvis Presley appears on the “The Ed Sullivan Show” — 1956

Sputnik launched — 1957

Integration of Little Rock Central High School — 1957

Buddy Holly killed in plane crash — 1959

Castro takes power in Cuba — 1959

This is brief and self-selected, but I imagine many of my generation can find one or more of these events that had some special meaning or impacted their lives. My list includes being “blown away” after reading “Catcher in the Rye” in the ninth grade; seeing Elvis on “The Ed Sullivan Show,” and watching Castro ride into Havana on top of a tank. Less than a decade after Castro’s triumphant entry to Havana, I flew into Guantanamo Bay, Cuba (on the other end of the island), to begin my first year abroad as a teacher at the U.S. Naval base.

Many World War II vets used the GI Bill to get job training or their college degrees after the war, and were ready to hit the ground running. They spawned the unprecedented economic growth during the ‘50s, which experts often refer to as the “Golden Age of Capitalism.”

There’s little doubt that those of us, known as the silent generation (born 1928-1945), were beneficiaries of that “Golden Age.” Over the decade of the ‘60s, the percentage of those who completed college rose from 34% to 41%. It’s safe to assume most of us in that 41%, were the first in our families to attend college.

In looking back at the ‘50s, I was reminded of Churchill’s quote, “History is written by the victors.” In a sense, those of us who’ve made it thus far are the victors — we represent barely 4% of the U.S. population. So, if we want to take a victory lap, cut us a little slack. OK, some will take longer than others, and some might even need assistance ‘rounding the track.

In recalling those times so long ago, here are a few final thoughts. Like most memories, we seniors tend to remember the extremes — the highs and the lows; so much of the other has just evaporated into thin hair. W. Somerset Maugham put it this way: “Elders … look back upon the past through a rosy haze of forgetfulness.” In a similar vein, his countryman, Winston Churchill said, “… I remember the story of the old man who said on his deathbed that he had had a lot of trouble in his life, most of which had never happened.”

So, if some of us oldsters get lost in the ‘50s or some other bygone era and begin to complain about having “… walked five miles in the snow,” just nod and smile. More than likely, it never happened.