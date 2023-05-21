“All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten” was published in 1986. Joining 7 million other readers, I trusted our daughter — then a sixth-grader — had already learned the life lessons discussed in the book. After nearly four decades, many of these lessons continue to be quoted at graduations, weddings and other significant life events. The book was even made into a popular musical.

Here are a few lessons from Robert Fulgham’s bestseller relating to problems some people struggle with throughout their lives. It’s as if they flunked kindergarten! The extent to which these early lessons are learned, or spurned, has a lasting impact on adulthood.

PLAY FAIR — Treating others as you’d like them to treat you is a basic tenet in many of the world’s religions. We’re often reminded that life is not fair. Nevertheless, we should strive to correct this situation and resolve to play fair even when others don’t.

DON’T HIT PEOPLE — Notwithstanding self-defense, those who endorse “An eye for an eye …” should consider the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: “If we do an eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth, we will be a blind and toothless nation.” In some related statistics: About one third of auto collisions in the U.S. involve road rage; domestic violence in recent years, has resulted in more than 2,200 deaths annually — mostly women.

CLEAN UP YOUR OWN MESS — This is just as applicable to social and emotional matters, as it is, to physical or material ones. Americans spend over $420 billion annually in litigation (we lead the world in such), and another $280 billion on psychotherapy. It’s safe to assume a portion of this is paid to clean up “messes” we made ourselves.

DON’T TAKE THINGS THAT AREN’T YOURS — A few years ago, Time Magazine listed the major U.S. “Crimes of the (20th) Century” — eight of the top 10 involved robbery and murder. The murder rate has increased in recent years, and property crimes, e.g., burglary, larceny theft, and motor vehicle theft, continue to rank as the top 2 violent crimes in the U.S. Fraud, also in the theft “family,” costs Americans over $8.8 billion annually.

SAY YOU’RE SORRY WHEN YOU HURT SOMEBODY — Elton John sings, “Sorry seems to be the hardest word ….” Unfortunately, it gets harder to say as we age, especially for men. In short, it means taking responsibility for one’s personal offense. Our egos and exaggerated feelings of self-importance often hinder both our humility and humanity. Apologizing sincerely is much like donating blood; yeah, it hurts a bit, but it gives new life to both the recipient and the donor.

WASH YOUR HANDS BEFORE YOU EAT — Do I really need to expand on this one?

WARM COOKIES AND COLD MILK ARE GOOD FOR YOU — OK, some nutritionists may beg to differ, but I’m looking more at the psychological benefits — the “comfort” aspect. Usually, even the recollection of such childhood treats takes us to a happier place where we knew for sure we were safe, cared for and loved. Hard to put a price on that trifecta!

LIVE A BALANCED LIFE — LEARN SOME AND THINK SOME AND DRAW AND PAINT AND SING AND DANCE AND PLAY AND WORK EVERY DAY … SOME — Many acknowledge that “Variety is the spice of life,” but find excuses to postpone “tasting” it. Believe it or not, Americans are famous for not taking vacations. In about half the cases, we don’t even take all the paid time off we’re allotted. Compared with many other countries, many American companies are still stingy with paid time off. Gandhi offers these words of wisdom, “There’s more to life than increasing its speed.”

I’ll add one more to Fulgham’s list. It’s not so much a lesson to be learned, especially for kindergartners; it comes so naturally for them.

PRACTICE LAUGHTER ON A DAILY BASIS — It’s estimated children laugh up to 300 times a day, while adults laugh about 17 times a day. Here’s something to ponder: “You don’t stop laughing because you grow old. You grow old because you stop laughing.” Who knows? Perhaps some of those who “flunked” kindergarten never really learned to laugh.

An afterthought — Tar Heels can take pride in the state’s dedication to early childhood education. We were the first state in the nation “… to make full-day kindergarten universally available and fully funded.” While not required, more than 90% of eligible students participate in this program. Unfortunately, more than 10% of Tar Heels don’t have a high school diploma (Wikipedia). Is it possible that’s the same 10% who skipped kindergarten? Just sayin’ ….