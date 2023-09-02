A few days ago, after our standard coffee “hour,” and a hearty breakfast, the clear skies and cool mountain air beckoned us for a walk. It turned out to be our longest of the season — ca, 3.5 miles. The ever-winding uphill portion was a bit over two miles and took us around 45 minutes. After a brief rest, it was back on the descending, more direct return trail to Bass Lake, a short drive from our home. We’d given a little over an hour to our communing with Mother nature, and Mother was both kind and generous in sharing the sweet solitude of her home.

Back in the car, we focused on the mundane list of errands we knew had to be completed today since an extra 20,000 or so would invade Boone tomorrow for the UNC-App State football game. I didn’t plan to attend, but one of our errands was to go by Spectrum and add the required sports channel to our cable package. Before that, were stops at recycling, CVS and Lowe’s. Harlene volunteered to go into CVS, so I remained in the car to check my email.

Shortly after she entered the pharmacy, an older guy (could’ve been my age) came out and walked toward our car; he was parked beside us. ‘Noticing he was wearing an APPALACHIAN sweatshirt, I looked out and said, “Go Apps!” With a big grin he asked, “Going to the game?” “No,” I replied, “but I’m headed to Spectrum to upgrade my cable service so I can get the game.”

“Are you an App alum?” I asked. “Nah, it’s just the first thing I put on this morning. How about you?” “Class of ’65,” I responded. I went on to say that my wife and I had retired here after 30+ years abroad. Think I also mentioned I met my wife overseas and she was from South Dakota. “I used to work in Nebraska. That (working overseas) is something I wish I’d done. In fact, I wish these kids could spend a year or so abroad. I’d like to sit down for an hour so and talk with you about that sometime.” By this time, he’d begun to look familiar.

“Did you used to coach at App?” “Yeah,” he said. It would be a few more hours before I could recall his name, but this was the guy who coached App to three national championships, and somewhere in there led the Mountaineers to a 34-32 victory over Michigan at the Big House some 15 years ago! And, garnered App State more than those “fifteen minutes of fame.”

As our conversation was nearing a close, a younger couple wearing black and gold exited CVS and immediately recognized the local celebrity. He greeted them, then nodded at me and said, “Here’s another App State alum.” We didn’t exchange phone numbers, but I did learn we had a mutual friend — another retired App State faculty member, who’d also served as mayor of our mountain retreat named for Daniel Boone. Time will tell whether we’ll have that conversation; I like to think we will.

Later on, I remembered his name, as well as a quote from my boyhood days, as a baseball fan. It was from one-time manager of the Brooklyn Dodgers, Leo Durocher. Leo’s quoted as saying, “Nice guys finish last.” I doubt Jerry Moore and Leo ever met, but he proved him wrong on numerous occasions. After 24 years at Appalachian, Moore retired nearly a decade ago (December 2012). A spry-looking 83 (I asked him). I also enquired about his health, which he said was good. Maybe, just maybe, one of the reasons Jerry is in such good health is he really does seem to be a nice guy. And contrary to Leo, “nice guys” don’t necessarily finish last.