For more than three decades, I’ve collected a variety of information on the positive health benefits of laughter and humor. Of the dozens of quotes I’ve collected, here are two that summarize my own thoughts on the subject quite well — one from an esteemed actress, another from a well-loved college professor:

You grow up the day you have your first real laugh at yourself. — Ethel Barrymore

A sense of humor helps us to forget, if even for a moment, our often inflated sense of seriousness and propriety. It is a declaration of our superiority over the woes and calamities that may befall us. — Leo Buscaglia

In honor of President's Day on Monday, here’s a sampling from those in and around the oval office that seems to reflect the wisdom of both the actress and the professor:

ABRAHAM LINCOLN

It’s not just in recent history that politicians are accused of changing their positions on various issues. During the famous Lincoln-Douglas debates, Douglas called Lincoln a “two-faced man.” To this Lincoln replied, “I leave it to my audience — if I had another face to wear, do you think I would wear this one?”

ULYSESS S. GRANT

A reporter, so the story goes, was interviewing Grant, and hoped to move beyond the Civil War, the presidency, and such serious matters. He asked the president if he had any favorite songs. After a moment, Grant replied, “I only know two tunes. One of them is ‘Yankee Doodle,’ and the other isn’t.”

CALVIN COOLIDGE

Cal Coolidge was noted for being a man of very few words. While on a White house tour, a woman got Mr. Coolidge’s attention and said very excitedly, “Mr. President, I just bet my husband I could make you say three words.” Politely acknowledging the woman, the president responded, “You lose.”

JOHN NANCE GARNER (VP under FDR)

‘Quoted as saying, “The vice presidency is not worth a warm pitcher of spit.”

HARRY TRUMAN

“My choice early in life was either to be a piano-player in a whorehouse or a politician. And to tell the truth there's hardly any difference.”

The president and Mrs. Truman were giving a foreign dignitary and his wife a tour of the White House rose gardens. When the diplomat’s wife commented about the rich, vibrant colors of the roses, the president responded, “It’s the manure … you’ve gotta have good manure.” When the president and her husband were out of hearing distance, she turned to Mrs. Truman and said, “If I may, Mrs. Truman, don’t you think it would be more … ummm … genteel if the president said ‘fertilizer’? Bess smiled and said, “It’s taken me years to get him to say “manure!”

JOHN F. KENNEDY

JFK was criticized for appointing his younger brother as Attorney General. Bobby was only 36 at the time. In addition, some critics called “Bobby” “inexperienced and unqualified.” JFK responded, “I can’t see that it’s wrong to give him a little legal experience before he goes out to practice law.”

RONALD REAGAN

Shortly after the attempt on his life, and before being rolled into surgery, a hospital representative said to Mr. Reagan, “Mr. President, I just want you to know that you’re in the hands of one of the finest surgeons in the country.” To this, Mr. Reagan replied, “I Just hope he’s a good Republican!”

EARL BUTZ (Secretary of Agriculture under Presidents Nixon and Ford)

‘Butz was probably fired for more racial/profane remarks, but when asked his thoughts about the Pope’s stand on birth control, Butz replied (in his best Italian accent, for a Hoosier), “He no playa da game, he no maka da rules.”

ELEANOR ROOSEVELT (wife of FDR)

“I once had a rose named after me and I was very flattered. But I was not pleased to read the catalogue description: ‘…no good in a bed, but fine up against a wall’.”

BILL CLINTON

(On a 1995 pre-campaign swing in Montana and Colorado) “Look, half the time when I see the evening news, I wouldn’t be for me, either.”

BARACK OBAMA

(At a 2013 White House Correspondents’ Dinner) “I’m also hard at work on plans for the Obama Library. And some have suggested that we put it in my birthplace, but I’d rather keep it in the United States. … Did anybody not see that joke coming?”