Perhaps one of the reasons I’m such a fan of blue-collar music, especially rhythm ‘n blues, the blues, bluegrass, et al., is my own blue-collar roots. Maybe, those roots aren’t as deep and convoluted as they are for some folks, but they’re certainly sufficient to engender some empathy for this musical genre.

My degrees in music and psychology are certainly helpful, but they’re not essential in understanding the message of the blues. The woeful stories being related are painfully clear. The tales of sadness and despair are like a bountiful feast of Irish literary subjects: poverty, injustice, infidelity, separation, loneliness, working conditions, to name but a few. Noted American writer Ralph Ellison provides this poignant definition: “The blues ain’t nothing but a personal catastrophe expressed lyrically.” Even the melodic lines that accompany these tales of woe not only enhance, but also heighten the despair: minor keys, sliding or “bending” notes, as well as effective uses of dissonance and repetition. In essence, these musical techniques help provide the wail of the tale.

The blues examines life in all its raw, unvarnished details — a musical autopsy, so to speak. “It tells it like it is,” as they say. Back in the 1950s, songwriter Harlan Howard coined a phrase to describe country music. ‘Turns out it’s just as applicable to the blues: “Three chords and the truth.”

My parents wore blue collars all their working lives. While our family didn’t experience many of the hardships mentioned above, we had family and neighbors for whom life was an everyday struggle. My parents’ persistent hard work and determination helped raise them from the border-line poverty of their youth to the shallow end of the middle-class pool my sister and I experienced. Furthermore, those tireless efforts helped to provide us the opportunity to reach for a white collar.

College attendance was an early goal, and I worked several blue-collar jobs in that pursuit. “Never worked at a car wash,” as Jim Croce’s song vividly describes, but some, if not “steadily depressin’, low-down, mind messin’,’’ were tedious and certainly lacking in career potential. In the words of another blues singer, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, “Everybody Gets the Blues.”

Those blue-collar experiences enable me to better understand those who feel they’re on life’s treadmill to nowhere. Here’s one of them.

After high school graduation in May of 1961, I got a summer job at a local textile mill. Here’s the deal: machine operator; second shift; minimum wage — one dollar/hour, 50% more for overtime. At first, I was a bummed-out about being on second shift — 4 p.m. to midnight — but later admitted it helped me save money.

My job? 10-B doubler operator — doubling was textile jargon for combining. Simply stated, I pulled a fiber containing small knots, (called “worms”) and twisted it together with a binding fiber; wrapped it around an empty bobbin; placed the bobbin on a spindle and pushed a small lever. The spindle rotated rapidly, essentially combining the two fibers, and wrapping the one around the bobbin.

When I showed some curiosity, my foreman obliged by explaining how my finished product — containing the fiber “worms” — would eventually be woven into drapery or upholstery fabric producing a “nubby” finish, or texture. “My” fiber became the vertical, or warp, portion of the fabric; the horizontal (or binding fiber) in the weaving process was known as the woof or weft.

The doubler had 50 spindles on each side; initially I was given one side. After a few days, I could get all 50 spindles spinning at once. That left five minutes or so before the first bobbin was filled and had to be removed (“doffed” in the mill lingo) and replaced. With this revelation, I began bringing a book to read while waiting for spindle No. 1 to knock off. This lasted only a few days. When the foreman saw me reading, my “reward” for efficiency was an additional 50 spindles! He explained kindly, “We don’t ‘spect ya to keep all of ‘em runnin’ at the same time, but if Mr. Cowan (the mill’s owner) sees ya sittin’ down, he won’t like it, and he’ll git on me. So, sorry … don’t be readin’ ... ’cept on your supper break.”

Many years later, I was enrolled in a master’s program at the University of Maryland. My course at the time was “Career Guidance.” Our young prof was trying to stump the class with some unusual job titles. Most of us were over 30 and could identify many of his unique examples. “Here’s one you’ll never guess,” he challenged: “warp-doffer,” he said with a grin, barely hiding the smugness behind his pipe. I waited a few polite seconds before raising my hand, then gave a brief, but accurate description. Shaking his head in disbelief, he asked, “How’d you know that?” “Used to be one,” I replied with a chuckle. Sometime later, he advertised a position for a part-time graduate assistant. I applied and got the job … ‘like to think my experience as a warp-doffer might’ve helped.