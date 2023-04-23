Editor's Note This is third of in series of three columns about Mitchum's experiences at GTMO.

Advance materials about Guantanamo stated that chances for travel off base were limited. In reality however, during my tour (SY 1968-69), there <&underline>were</&underline> ample opportunities to ride U.S. Navy ships (via Space-A) to various Caribbean ports.

Here’s how Space-A (Space Available) worked: On Monday morning, a notice in the base POD (Plan of the Day) would list ships traveling to ports in Jamaica and/or Haiti the coming weekend, as well as the number of Space-A passengers they could accommodate. Jamaica’s most frequent ports of call were Montego Bay, Port Antonio, Ocho Rios, and Kingston; for Haiti, it was Port au Prince. Anyone desiring travel (military and civilian) signed up at a designated office. Later in the week you’d learn if you were manifested.

This piece was begun some time ago, but surprisingly, I recently found a letter I’d sent to my parents dated Sept. 23, 1968; it describes my first Space-A cruise in more detail:

I just returned this morning from a week-end visit to Montego Bay, Jamaica. Around 15-20 teachers went on the cruise which included around 200 civilians and dependents. We sailed aboard the USS Puget Sound – a two-year-old destroyer tender… in complete AC comfort. We left GTMO Friday afternoon around 6 PM and arrived in Montego Bay at 8 AM Saturday. ‘Tho we could have stayed on board ship (as for sleeping, eating) most of us checked into a hotel. Several of us stayed in the Casa Montego, one of Montego’s finest. We paid $18 apiece for Saturday night, but this included two large delicious meals…Saturday night we were going downtown Montego Bay when we noticed a fire. Our cabbie took us to see it – a few shops, bars, etc., were burning. We later learned that much of the fire-fighting was done by sailors from the USS Puget Sound! This incident helped our “servicemen-abroad” image…it’s about all the cab drivers could talk about on Sunday. We left Montego Bay around 5 PM yesterday and arrived this morning around 7:15.

Once on board, passengers were directed to their sleeping quarters. Both “berthing” and dining facilities were segregated by rank — civilians had a military equivalency and were bunked accordingly. Teachers, but not all civilians, were accorded officer status.

Before the ship got underway, most of us returned topside to watch the dock, the base, and the bay gradually fade in the distance. We’d then go below for dinner.

Officers dined in the wardroom. During this era, officers were still served by Filipino mess stewards — another vestige of the military’s time-honored tradition of RHIP (“Rank Hath It’s Privilege”). In 1971, a policy change allowed the 400 or so Filipino nationals who annually entered the U.S. Navy, to apply for jobs other than steward. There was fierce competition for those 400 slots, since their military service would expedite gaining U.S. citizenship. In 2022 about 45,000 immigrants (non-U.S. citizens) were serving in the U.S. military. As to U.S. military immigrant veterans, in recent decades, Filipinos were second only to Mexicans in numbers.

While there was no charge for berthing, non-military paid modest fees for meals, e.g., $1.75 for dinner, $1.15 for breakfast, $1.50 for lunch (approximate costs).

After dinner, and especially on clear nights, most of us headed topside to enjoy the cool ocean breeze and the peaceful panorama of sea and sky. If luck prevailed, we’d test our skill identifying constellations, and perhaps get a glimpse of the moon rising in the eastern sky.

When seas were calm, you’d notice the gentle rocking after crawling into your bunk. The rule of thumb: the bigger the ship, the smoother the ride, and vice-versa. During the year, I rode a variety of ships; smaller ones included U.S. Navy destroyers, or Coast Guard cutters. The larger ones included tenders, meaning repair/supply vessels, or the occasional aircraft carrier. Tenders were designated according to the vessels they serviced, i.e., submarine tenders, destroyer tenders. Males, generally had more opportunities for travel, since berthing facilities for females were seldom available on the smaller ships.

After a restful night’s sleep, we arose Saturday around 0700 hrs. (7 a.m.). Following a trip to the head for morning ablutions, it was on to the wardroom for a hearty breakfast.

Arrival at our port o’ call was generally mid-morning. Smaller ships pulled directly up to the dock, while the larger ones would drop anchor off-shore. In this case, shuttle-boats were deployed to ferry people to and from shore. As noted previously, you could remain on board, but most of us were anxious for a hotel room ashore.

Part of playing tourist, was strolling the white sandy beach and swimming in the clear, turquoise Caribbean. Dinner afforded some new taste sensations that became life-long favorites: jerk chicken with “dirty” rice and red beans, washed down with a cold Red Stripe beer. Perhaps it was the “planter’s punch” (made with dark Jamaican rum), that later prompted my futile attempts with the limbo pole at the “Yellow Bird Club.” Nevertheless, in response to the animated shouts of: “How low can you go????” My feeble answer was, “Not very!” After a few falls, I nursed my drink, cheered the more adroit dancers, and tapped my foot to the throbbing beat of the reggae sound.

Sunday’s leisurely brunch included a variety of fresh-picked fruits, pastries, and rich, dark Blue Mountain coffee. Like several “acquired tastes,” once I acquired the taste, I’d become too frugal to allow myself the “luxury,” on a regular basis. (Note: Currently 100 percent Jamaican Blue Mountain coffee sells for around $65+/lb. — most of which is exported to Japan). Following our relaxing meal, we’d have another 4-5 hours of playing tourist, before returning to the ship. Departure was generally around 1700 hrs. (5 p.m.).

Arriving back in GTMO around 0700 hrs. Monday, allowed the happy, but often weary travelers time to get to work. The best deal, of course, was going Space-A on a 3-day weekend, providing an extra day in port.

During my year at GTMO, I’d return to Jamaica — this time to Ocho Rios — and make several trips to Port au Prince, Haiti. Traveling, courtesy of Uncle Sam’s fleet, gave a new meaning to “gray-line” tours. Fortunately, I’d also catch two Space A flights — one to Jacksonville, Fla. for Christmas break, and another to San Juan, Puerto Rico for spring break… but those are tales for another time.