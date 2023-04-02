The man had been away from his small hometown for many years. It was great to have an hour or so to wander around alone, reminisce, and note the changes that had taken place — the ‘good, the bad, the ugly,’ as the expression goes.

One thing he was happy to see that had not changed, was the afternoon baseball games in the city park. There was now a cyclone fence surrounding the baseball field, but that, too, was a good thing. He stood by the fence in right field and observed the action. After five minutes or so, he shouted to the right fielder, “Hey, what’s the score?” The kid pounded his fist into his glove a couple a times, and shouted back, “Fifteen to nothin’.” “Fifteen to nothin’,” the man echoed. “Yea,” said the kid with next a big grin, “But, not to worry … we ain’t had our bat yet!”

Pitchin’ next …

George and Bill had become great friends at the senior citizens home. One of the things that drew them together and cemented their friendship was their mutual love of baseball. They rooted for their own teams, of course, but would watch games on TV and talk baseball for hours, including the joy the sport had brought them in their youth.

They were visiting one lazy afternoon in the community room. After a brief lull in their conversation, Bill said, “George, I’ve been wondering about something.”

“And what’s that, my friend?”

“I’ve been wondering if there’s baseball in Heaven.”

“Well,” replied George, “I guess I never really thought about that one.”

“Here’s an idea I‘ve been considering … see what you think.” George nodded, and Bill continued. “I’ve been thinkin’ that whichever one of us goes first, tries to get a message back about whether there’s baseball in Heaven.”

George gave the matter some thought, then said, “Well, it’s certainly worth a try, let’s do it!” They smiled; even shook hands on it.

Sadly, a few months later, Bill had a heart attack and died. George was despondent at the loss of his friend, and had trouble sleeping for the first few nights after Bill’s passing. On the first night that he seemed a bit more relaxed, he was drifting off to sleep when he heard a soft voice calling his name. Now he was fully awake, and voice was a bit louder. On the third time he was quite sure the voice was that of his old friend, Bill.

“Bill, is that really you?”

“Yeah, it sure is, my friend. You remember our agreement?”

“Of course, I do. So, what did ja learn?”

“Well, I got some good news and some bad news,” said Bill.

“What’s the good news?” George asked eagerly.

“There is baseball in Heaven!”

“So, what’s the bad news?” said George with some hesitation in his voice.

“You’re pitchin’ next Thursday!”