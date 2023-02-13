My parents died within months of each other in the spring of 1998. Both were in poor health, so they never made it to their 58th wedding anniversary a few months later. Fortunately, during the good times, we’d celebrated their 50th in the summer of 1990.

A few years ago, while sorting through some of their memorabilia — part of my inheritance — I discovered a cartoon that’s become something of a family heirloom. It’s yet another reminder that for many of us, some “heirlooms” derive their significance, their intrinsic value, from the personal stories they represent, and not necessarily from the dollar amount some appraiser might assign to them. Experts on the “Antiques Road Show,” often speak to provenance (“the beginning of something’s existence”), and how proof of such can increase an object’s value. Here’s the provenance of a special family heirloom.

Mom was three years older than Dad, and was born Ellie Mae Saine, but Dad would often refer to her as “Ella” Mae, perhaps a reference to the cartoon. Dad was born Lee Wallace Mitchum, but from his youth was known as “Bud.” Both Bud and Ellie were born into large, farm families of modest means during the mid-teens. They met in the late ‘30s and eloped with another couple in June of 1940. In a minor scandal, Mom “hid” her marriage from the local Roses dime store manager as long as she could, since (according to company policy) married women were not eligible for employment!

I was born in June of 1943, and a few months later Dad went off to war. For nearly a year he was stationed at several stateside bases, but in August of ’44, he was sent much closer to the fighting. In the spring of ’45 his unit was shipped to Germany, where he was later wounded by a German sniper. At some point, while in Europe — England, Germany or France — where he recuperated from his wound — he clipped a cartoon from a Colliers magazine and sent it to Mom in Rutherfordton.

Of course, the biggest Valentine for our family was his safe return from Germany in the fall of ’45.