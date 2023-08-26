The late Leo Buscaglia said, “Never give advice, the wise don’t need it, the others won’t heed it.” There’s an element of truth to this maxim, but it begs a few questions. For one, in the same way we must be taught how to ride a bike, play a musical instrument, speak a different language, do a layup, and much, much more, we have to be taught the lessons that will lead us to a more fulfilling life. Many of those life lessons are difficult, but can be made easier by the teaching, advice, and wisdom of others. The bottom line, however, is one’s openness and willingness to heed the wisdom of others.

Some time ago, I wrote piece in which I described myself as a Holiday Inn Economist. I referenced the motel’s popular commercial in which the “star” solves a seemingly difficult problem amongst a small group of people. When the group compliments his expertise, he announces he’s not really an engineer, electrician, mechanic, etc., but, he “…did spend the night at a Holiday Inn.”

I do have several college degrees, none of which is in economics, finance, and the like. Though somewhat related, I once took, “Introduction to Real Estate,” but that was out of personal interest; I had no aspirations of becoming a real estate agent. I have, however, had a long-term interest in investments, and have invested in the stock market for well over a half-century. Oh, … it’s been a while since I spent the night at a Holiday Inn.

A recent article by financial guru Dave Ramsey prompted this current writing. I haven’t read any of his books, and caught only a few snippets of his radio shows and print articles. While definitely a far cry from Howard Stern, Ramsey is something of a “shock jock” when it comes to financial “information” — the fine print is careful to say that his comments should be taken as “information,” and not as “advice,” … a CYA precaution. In short, as a counselor, psychologist, and investor, I appreciate Ramsey’s candor.

In most cases when callers, writers describe their current financial woes, Ramsey minces few words in pointing out the “dumb,” “stupid” mistakes that got them where they are. In fact, you might even say Ramsey is the “Judge Judy” of personal financial analysis.

On a more congenial side, Ramsey often shares the attributes of everyday, ordinary people who are quite successful financially. In a recent article for “MoneyWise,” Ramsey, in his typical get-your-attention-fashion, titled his piece: “You can’t outlearn stupidity.” He goes on to explain “…why teachers — with a median salary of $61K — become millionaires so often. And why many doctors don’t even crack the top 5.”

Ramsey’s organization recently sponsored the “National Study of Millionaires,” in which there were more than 10,000 participants. It’s interesting to note that 79 percent of these well-off respondents had not received inheritance! The top five career fields of the millionaires in Ramsey’s study are as follows: 1. engineers; 2. accountants; 3. teachers; 4. business professionals; 5. lawyers.

Here are a few characteristics of “Ramsey’s Millionaires”:

88 percent graduated from college, but barely half (52 percent) earned graduate degrees

They invest for the long-term; 8 out of 10 invested in a 401(k) plan

93 percent said they created wealth simply by “working hard”; only 31 percent made an average of more than $100K in annual income at anytime

Some readers may remember when the top-two competitors in the car rental market were Hertz and Avis. For many years, Avis tried to woo customers with this tagline of their commercials: “We’re number two, so we try harder!” Sounds like the teachers to me.

Contrary to conventional wisdom, Ramsey notes that physicians (as a group) did not make the top five, although their annual salaries far exceed that of teachers. While he notes there are some logical reasons for this, e.g., high indebtedness due to med school — an average of $200K for most, missing out on years of investment, et al., there are some that Ramsey would likely see as illogical — maybe even “stupid”! Some of these include attempts at keeping up with their professional peers as to lifestyle, and/or excessive financial celebration once med school debts are finally paid off.

Here’s a personal note on another possible reason as to why some physicians fail to make the top five. Our son-in-law, currently a financial planner, shared this story from his early days as a CPA (Certified Public Accountant):

In one of my first jobs, I worked for an accounting firm that specialized in working with healthcare professionals… primarily doctors, dentists, optometrists, et al. As part of our accounting services, we’d offer some basic information and/or advice to our clients to improve/enhance their tax and or income situation. Not too long on the job, a colleague shared some personal thoughts… “Don’t spend too much time on advice to the doctors… they seldom take it anyway; they think they already know it all… the others are willing to listen!”

While writing, I asked our son-in-law to review this piece, verify the story above, and grant his permission to use the story. He did all of these, plus added the following:

As a financial planner, I have several doctors as clients. And yes, they are millionaires. And yes, in this case, they’re good at taking advice!