A drill for an active shooter situation is taking place today at the Iredell Home Health center on Gaither Road.

The center, which cares for elderly patients, is working with local emergency responders to conduct the drill. The drill started this morning and will last for several hours, Iredell Health System spokesperson Meagan Kowalski said via email.

Communications regarding the drill may be heard over emergency radio frequencies. All communications will begin and end with “This is a drill,” Kowalski said.

The active shooter drill is to test the emergency management system put in place by Iredell Health System. Iredell Home Health is part of the Iredell Health System, Kowalski said.

Staff members, visitors and patients at both the Iredell Home Health location and Iredell Memorial Hospital are all safe, Kowalski said.

“We strongly believe in being prepared, and drills like today’s help us remain vigilant,” Kowalski said.

There will also be a mock press conference at the WSIC Radio building in Statesville along Radio Road.

Iredell Home Health is located at 541 Gaither Road in Statesville.