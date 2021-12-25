This holiday season, we need Congress to help families and farmers

For many families here in Northwest North Carolina, two years of uncertainty around jobs, day care and protecting the health of loved ones have taken a toll. But now families face another unexpected challenge — rising costs that only exacerbate existing struggles. Havoc in the food supply chain, induced and worsened by the pandemic, is making everything from pork chops to peanut butter more expensive. At Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC, we and our on-the ground partner food assistance agencies see the consequences to the many local families we serve.

Having food should be the last thing on any child’s mind, and parents should not have to worry about how they will put food on the table. Yet, even as many of us are planning for holiday feasts, millions of families continue to suffer from hunger in the U.S., and the problem remains especially dire in our rural communities, which make up the majority of the 18 counties served by Second Harvest.

That is why it is critical for our lawmakers to invest in The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP), which supports Second Harvest and the 430-plus food-assistance organizations we partner with to serve your community.