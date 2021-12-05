Thirty-one degrees in Mooresville, Thanksgiving in Miami

We nearly stayed in Mooresville and celebrated Thanksgiving this year, but quickly realized that nobody would be there. It is that time when everyone that lives in a colder climate heads to Miami and all the year-round residents of South Florida groan.

Trying to plan a getaway during a holiday might seem tedious and overwhelming for the average person. For those of you that aren’t privy to life with an OCD’er, when it comes to neurotic dusting, folding of clothes and, in this case, planning vacations, my advice is to just step aside.

Once the idea of snow birding south was a go, my girlfriend, Tiara’s, tunnel vision kicked in and she was on the computer creating a 40,000-line Excel spreadsheet of possible places to stay in immaculate detail, complete with byzantine formulas, function tabs and links, the pros and cons of each place, pricings, interior decor, exterior landscaping aesthetics, this and that and within hours later she decided on an Airbnb to rent.

On top of that, she also put together a spreadsheet of our itinerary equal in length and complexity to the first spreadsheet. I had to nap after reading through it all.