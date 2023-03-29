The third person being sought in connection with the shooting death of one teen and the wounding of a second is now in custody.

The Statesville Police Department, in a news release, said Javis Black, 22, of Statesville, was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service with assistance from the Carolinas Regional Task Force in Beckley, West Virginia, on Tuesday.

The SPD said the marshals served two search warrants on residences in Beckley and located Black, who was taken into custody without incident.

Dakota Duke, 25, of Troutman, was arrested March 17 at his residence and charged with murder, attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, felony conspiracy, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflecting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was ordered held without bond.

Tevis D. Seymore, 24, was arrested on March 18 in Charleston, West Virginia. He is facing charges of murder, attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, felony conspiracy, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The three are facing charges in connection with the shooting death of Zion Wilder, 19, of Statesville, and the wounding of a 15-year-old, who remains in critical condition. The two were shot on March 15 at a residence on Goldsboro Avenue.

The Statesville Police Department expressed appreciation to the United States Marshals Service/Carolinas Regional Task Force for their continued partnership and efforts in locating Black.