Third person in Statesville golf cart crash dies

A 13-year-old injured in a wreck involving a golf cart and a car last week has died.

Jada Marlowe is the third person to die of injuries sustained in the crash on June 13 on Fort Dobbs Road.

The crash also claimed the lives of Michael Shane Marlowe, 39, of Statesville and Bentley Marlowe, 5.

Amy Mills, 26, Teagan Murphy, 16 and Bailey Marlowe, 2 were also injured in the crash.

Michael Marlowe was driving the golf cart, and the five others were passengers.

The NCHP said around 9:40 p.m. on June a Honda Accord driven by Austin Ray Harmon, 23, of Statesville, crossed the centerline and struck the golf cart.

He was initially charged with driving while impaired, two counts of felony death by vehicle and three counts of felony serious injury by vehicle. The North Carolina Highway Patrol said additional charges are pending the ongoing investigation and continued consultation with the District Attorneys office.