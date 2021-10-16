Third Hemp-Stock Festival at Statesville farm to benefit kids

Greg Atkinson of Atkinson Acres Hemp Farm will host Hemp-Stock, a fall festival, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

The event is free and open to the public and will be held at 399 Lookout Dam Road, Statesville. Proceeds will benefit The Magic of the Outdoors for Kids, a nonprofit agency that introduces children to the joys of sustainable farming and being in nature.

Activities will include gem mining, pumpkin decorating, drumming and face painting for kids. There also will be music by Cosmic Hillbilly Experience.

For adults, the event will have several talks about how to pick and dry hemp and how to make salves, edibles, and tinctures from it. There will be people sharing their own experiences with hemp. There also will be food, crafts, artists, local vendors, a mobile bakery and a “Libation Station” serving beer, wine and other beverages.

Atkinson, a professional magician and now a farmer in Iredell County, finds magic in everyday living on a farm. It is through his experiences that created The Magic of the Outdoors for Kids.