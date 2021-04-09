Third Creek Middle principal is speaker at Fourth Creek Rotary meeting

The speaker for Fourth Creek Rotary’s weekly meeting Wednesday at the Statesville Civic Center was Marlene Scott.

Scott is the principal at Third Creek Middle School and is a member of Fourth Creek Rotary. Scott told about her childhood, growing up in Sparta on a farm. She said that she was the only Black girl to graduate from Alleghany High School in her class. She said that she then went on to Appalachian State University where she received her degree in education, and then she obtained her Master’s Degree in education administration from Grand Canyon University. She said that she was the first Black principal to serve in her school district in Alleghany County.

As principal of Third Creek Middle School, Scott works with the community to provide for her students. Her school has a backpack program that sends children in need home with food every week. Some of the partners include Publix, Food Lion Davie Avenue, Food Lion East Broad Street, Food Lion US 64, Walmart in Statesville and Mooresville, McDonald’s, Xavier’s Barber Shop and Hair Stylists. Xavier’s and Hair Stylists provide hair cuts and salon services for those that would not otherwise be able to afford them.

Scott said that rather than asking parents to come into her school, she takes the school out into the community, having school personnel meet with parents at local churches. She is involved in Crosby Scholars which helps prepare students for college and careers, and she is on the education committee of the Statesville Branch of the NAACP. She assists with training parents and students on filling out federal student aid forms and finding scholarships. She has a passion for helping children and their families in the community.