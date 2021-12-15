Third Creek Middle, Elementary locked down due to report of weapon on campus

Third Creek Middle and Third Creek Elementary schools were locked down Wednesday after the potential of a weapon was reported on campus, but a search of the schools did not find any, the Iredell-Statesville School System said in a news release.

The schools were notified by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office that there was potentially a weapon on campus, triggering the lockdown.

The campuses began their crisis response plan. After an investigation and sweep, no weapons were located, the school system said, and the sheriff’s office determined the campuses were safe and secure. All students and staffers are safe and will continue the day as normal. Out of caution, both campuses will have additional law enforcement present throughout the day.

