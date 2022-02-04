Third Creek Middle 13-year-old expected to be charged with bringing an Airsoft gun to school

A 13-year-old student at Third Creek Middle School will be charged with bringing a gun to school Friday, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

In a news release, Campbell said the school resource officer and school administration at Third Creek received information regarding a possible weapon on campus.

School officials and the SRO checked into the information and talked with the 13-year-old. Campbell said the boy's backpack was searched and a black metal pistol with a painted black barrel was found. It was an Airsoft gun, Campbell said.

The case will be referred to the North Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice and he is facing a charge of possession of a weapon other than firearms and explosives on school grounds, Campbell said. The student was suspended for a minimum of 10 days. He was released to a parent and told not to be back on Iredell-Statesville School property, Campbell said.

"It is imperative that we create a safe environment for our students and staff. Anyone who poses a threat to any Iredell-Statesville Schools campus will be disciplined and receive consequences to the fullest extent of the law," stated Superintendent Jeff James. "We are thankful for the quick action of the school administration and the Iredell County Sheriff's Office."