Third body found at Loram Drive house after fire

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office announced that a third body was located after a fire Tuesday on Loram Drive in Troutman.

On Wednesday evening, the third body was found as the sheriff’s office searched and gathered additional evidence believed to be connected to the two deaths reported earlier in the day.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release that autopsies for all three are scheduled to determine the cause of death and to identify the victims while additional evidence has been collected and is being processed. The sheriff’s office said the investigation is a joint effort involving multiple fire departments, emergency medical services, the fire marshal’s office, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, emergency management and detectives.

The fire began Tuesday night, and firefighters arrived to find the home already engulfed in flames. Later, the sheriff’s office would learn through its investigation that a domestic dispute had taken place earlier in the day at the home.