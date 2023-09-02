“A man’s got to have a code, a creed to live by, no matter his job.” This quote, attributed to John Wayne, came from a small book recently purchased.

Another quote, spoken by John Wayne’s character in the 1961 film, “The Comancheros” — “Words are what men live by … words they say and mean.” I think John Wayne, the man, would have agreed with that.

There is a Food Lion store about 200 yards from my front door. My wife and I find this to be a very convenient. Also, the folks who work there are invariably nice and helpful. Over the years I have learned the names of some of the store’s employees.

The other morning, I realized I was out of coffee creamer. I got dressed, put a pot of coffee on to brew, and crossed the road to the grocery. On the way to the check-out registers, I stopped, as usual, to scan the covers of magazines on the rack. I bought a publication that I want to tell you about today; I think it fits-in well with the Fourth of July.

It is a small, 94-page paperback titled, “The John Wayne Code,” (a Topix Media Lab publication, $6.99 plus tax). It was also marked “Volume 2,” so I must have missed Volume 1. The book’s subtitle was, “Wit, Wisdom and Timeless Advice from the American Icon.”

There is that word “icon” cropping up again. In Mr. Wayne’s case, however, he was around long enough (a five-decade career appearing in 140 movies, usually as the male lead) to perhaps truly warrant the “icon” label.

He described himself in these words, “I’m an old-fashioned, honest to goodness, flag-waving patriot.”

The small volume contained many photos of The Duke plus quotes from the characters he played and comments from actors he worked with in his movies, as well as quotations from the man himself.

Born Marion Robert Morrison, the 6-foot, 4-inch tall Wayne (1907-1979) was a surefire draw for folks to a film as there ever was. My late father-in-law, Cecil Newton, was a loyal Wayne fan and had seen about every film Duke ever made.

Duke’s very first film is said to be “Brown of Harvard,” in which Wayne plays the uncredited role of a Yale football player. His first starring role in a feature film was 1930’s “The Big Trail,” in which he played Breck Coleman, the wagonmaster of a west-bound wagon train.

“Sure, I love my country with all her faults. I’m not ashamed of that, never have been, never will be.”

I must confess that I have on the wall of my study, an 8-by-10 black and white glossy photo of The Duke costumed for his well-known role of U.S. Marshal “Rooster” Cogburn in the 1969 Western movie, “True Grit,” which I consider to be the actor’s finest work. Some Wayne fans prefer “The Searchers” (1956). To each, his own.

10 “Duke” trivia questions

Name the five John Wayne movies in which Wayne’s character dies. (There may be more.) What was, arguably, Wayne’s worst film role? How many times, in real life, was Wayne married? When several major studios refused to make the movie, The Alamo, as Wayne wanted it, Wayne created his own movie production company. What was his company’s name? John Wayne won his sole Oscar for his role in what movie? Who was Yakima Canutt? What film is credited as making Wayne a major Hollywood star? Wayne was born in what non-Western state? In what city is John Wayne Airport located? Altogether, Wayne made how many feature films with noted director John Ford?

Trivia answers

“The Sands of Iwo Jima” (1949), “The Alamo” (1960), “True Grit” (1969), “The Cowboys” (1972) and “The Shootist” (1976). There may be others. Wayne was cast as Genghis Khan (a.k.a. “Temujin”) in “The Conqueror” (1956). I personally do not care for “The Quiet Man” (1952), which my wife loves. Three marriages. Batjack Productions. “True Grit” Canutt was a noted Hollywood actor and stuntman, sometimes doubling for Wayne. Canutt also directed the chariot race sequence in the 1959 movie, “Ben-Hur.” “Stagecoach” (1939) was John Wayne’s 80th film, considered to be the first “adult” Western film. Most Westerns had been regarded as “B-films” before “Stagecoach.” Iowa, the Hawkeye State. As a boy, however, Wayne had lived on a homestead in the Mojave Desert, an experience which, no doubt, helped him in later frontier roles. John Wayne Airport is located in Santa Ana, California, some 35 miles south of Los Angeles. Together, Ford and Wayne made 14 feature films.

A final John Wayne quote: “I have tried to live my life so that my family would love me and my friends respect me. The others can do whatever the H*** they please.”

Straight-talking words from a simple man.