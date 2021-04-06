'Thick Boys Running Club' pays big dividends for LNHS AD, coaches

Losing that kind of weight is sure to draw a reaction. All four mentioned that they had run into people from the past that didn’t recognize them right away, partially due to mask-wearing and the weight loss combined.

“My parents love (the weight loss), my wife loves it,” Oliphant said. “It’s actually motivated her to get healthier.”

“Honestly, there’s been a little bit of jealousy,” Keener said with a laugh. “My wife wants to be able to do the same thing, but has different time constraints and resources.”

“My wife has always been the runner in the family,” Fitzgerald said. “So she gets a little bit jealous that I have become the runner in the family. She’s also very proud, though.”

The weight loss, and the effort that the coaches have put in, has also had an effect on the players on the Wildcat football team.

“The guys are always asking ‘How far did y’all run today?’,” Oliphant said. “I think it helps that they know that we’re putting in the work, too. It’s even motivated some of them to get out and lose a few pounds.”