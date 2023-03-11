CHAPEL HILL — Kelsey Rhyne sat on the bench after the final buzzer, waiting for her name to be announced. When it was, she quickly got up and walked to center court. A silver medal was placed around her neck, but before she had gotten back to the bench, the medal was in her hands.

Silver wasn’t good enough.

In Lake Norman’s first chance to win a state championship, they came up just short. But if Rhyne and the rest of her teammates have anything to say about it, it won’t be their last.

“I’m going to exhaust myself to get better,” Rhyne said with a stoic intensity after the game.

With their star point guard Kirsten Lewis-Williams, the team’s only senior, forced to sit long stretches of the game due to foul trouble, those in attendance got a preview of what the Wildcats are going to be in the coming years and the Lake Norman underclassmen shined.

Rhyne led the way, scoring a team-high 20 points, making 6-of-11 from three to bolster the Wildcats through the eight minutes that Lewis-Williams was on the bench in the game, never coming out of the game herself.

As a freshman, Rhyne led the team with 76 made threes, connecting on a blistering 41% of her attempts from long range. Ever the perfectionist, she gets up more than 800 shot attempts per day to hone her craft.

“It’s just repetition for me,” Rhyne said. “I was feeling good this morning and I’ll take the shot from anywhere if I’m open.”

“Kelsey is different. She really has that Mamba Mentality,” Lake Norman head coach McKenzie Graham said. “Everyone really saw what she was capable of out there today.

“And she’s not only a terrific shooter, she’s a great rebounder and she can make some unbelievable passes.”

Rhyne is just one of the many Wildcats returning for the 2023-24 season. Four of the five starters, and six players that averaged over 15 minutes per game during the season will return.

Twin sophomores Alexis and Sam Shehan also played key roles, not only in the Wildcats’ run to the title game, but also against Panther Creek. Both Shehans scored in double figures, Alexis with 15 and Sam with 11, and helped to bring the ‘Cats back from down eight in the fourth quarter after Lewis-Williams went to the bench with her fourth foul.

On consecutive possessions, the pair orchestrated a fast break, tossing the ball between themselves to get a quick four points, and a brief 63-62 lead, for Lake Norman.

“They have that classic twin energy,” Graham said. “Those two are always on the same page.”

Addison Sirianni also will return to the starting lineup next season. Despite being held to just three points in the championship game, the sophomore will be looked upon to lead in the coming seasons.

“(Sirianni) always knows what to do out there and she’s always going to be ready,” Graham said.

Even though the future is still bright for the Wildcats, those same underclassmen were extremely motivated to get that final win for Lewis-Williams, who now leaves Lake Norman as one of the most decorated players in program history.

However, even in defeat, the future brought a smile to her face.

“When I got here, I just wanted to leave this program in a better place than I found it,” Lewis-Williams said. “They’ve shown the ability and worked hard to get to this game as only freshman and sophomores — and I know how much work they’re going to put in going forward.

“They’ll be back here again and I think they’ll come out on the winning side next time.”