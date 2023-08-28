As the live tracker topped $40,000, emcee and WCNC meteorologist Larry Sprinkle implored those in the audience to give from their hearts to get closer to the goal of $70,000.

Sprinkle was the emcee at the Rescue Ranch’s Boots, Buckles & Bourbon fundraiser Saturday at The Preserve at Southern Distilling.

“We want to make sure this organization continues for many more years,” Sprinkle said.

The Rescue Ranch was founded by Krissie Newman and NASCAR’s Ryan Newman some 10 years ago. The ranch, located north of Statesville, concentrates on humane education programs for children and houses livestock and some 32 species of exotic animals. It also began an adoption program pulling dogs from shelters across the area.

Sprinkle said being the host of a fundraiser for Rescue Ranch was an easy decision.

“I’ve always loved animals,” he said. “Anything to do with animals and I’m right there.”

Saturday was his second time emceeing a fundraiser for the ranch. He said he learned about Rescue Ranch during the organization’s visit to WCNC’s “Charlotte Today,” and wanted to be involved because of his love of animals and because of the Rescue Ranch’s commitment to more than just dogs and cats.

“I grew up on my grandfather’s farm and was around all kinds of animals as a kid,” he said. That instilled a passion he still carries to this day.

And while he said he loves all animals, he does have a favorite. “I love goats. They are so cute and goofy,” he said.

Sprinkle brought that passion for animals to the stage Saturday. “They deserve a voice,” he said.

After a dinner provided by Outback Steakhouse, Sprinkle talked to the full house about the mission of the Rescue Ranch and what it does for the community, from teaching children about the humane treatment of animals through its Critter Camps to its inclusive playground.

And it was that playground that was the focus of one portion of the fundraising. Sprinkle said the goal is to raise funds to build a shaded area and picnic shelter at the playground. The hope was to raise $5,000 to make that happen.

The fundraiser also sought to raise money to support the animals that call Rescue Ranch home. One of those animals highlighted was a mini-horse. “It wouldn’t be alive if it wasn’t for Rescue Ranch,” he said.

Sprinkle also talked about the Critter Camps and other programs for children, and asked for donations of $250 to provide a one-week scholarship for a child that might not otherwise be able to afford to learn about the animals. “There are hundreds and hundreds of unserved children out there,” he said, adding they can benefit from and get a unique experience at Rescue Ranch.

As Sprinkle spoke, one man approached the stage, handed him a $100 bill and said the donation was in honor of Bob Barker, host of “The Price is Right” and a longtime animal advocate who died Saturday at the age of 99.

“Every dollar counts,” Sprinkle said.

By the end of the evening, the ticker showed more than $46,000 had been raised with the proceeds from the silent auction still to be calculated.

Krissie Newman thanked everyone who attended and the sponsors who made the event happen.

Rescue Ranch Executive Director Michelle Hepler said the organization and Saturday’s events speak to the power of partnerships.

Like Neman, she expressed her appreciation for all of the support the ranch receives on a daily basis and for those that came to the event Saturday.

Sprinkle said all of the dollars raised Saturday will go a long way in fulfilling the mission of the Rescue Ranch and allowing it to continue in that mission.